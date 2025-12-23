From Ayahuasca to Bye-Ahuasca: Colin Cowherd Issues Apology Letter to Pittsburgh Hero Aaron Rodgers

When Tomlin recruited Aaron Rodgers for Year 19 of his tenure, skepticism followed. After turbulent stops in Green Bay’s twilight and a failed experiment with the New York Jets, Rodgers arrived in Pittsburgh surrounded by questions rather than expectations. Even Colin Cowherd was among the doubters. Until this week.

On his show, Cowherd issued a rare on-air mea culpa:

“Dear Aaron, I said this offense was a rotary phone in a smartphone world—dated, clunky, unnecessary. But like fries in a sandwich, Pittsburgh didn’t know they needed you. Now they can’t live without you. Bye-Ahuasca.”

Cowherd’s point was clear: Rodgers isn’t carrying the Steelers. But he’s making them work. Sunday’s game was the clearest illustration yet of how different Rodgers’ role is in Pittsburgh compared to his MVP years in Green Bay.

Rodgers finished 27-of-41 for 266 yards and a touchdown, steady numbers for any quarterback, remarkable ones for a 42-year-old in December. He avoided turnovers, extended drives, and delivered when needed, none bigger than the deep shot to Gainwell before halftime.

Even Rodgers admitted he thought the ball hit the ground. Instead, Gainwell somehow pinned it inches above the turf, stood up untouched, and walked into the end zone. “If it’s just pass interference, it’s three points,” Rodgers said. “But to catch it, get up, and score—that was incredible.”

Later, Warren broke the game open with two 45-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, reminding Detroit how thin its defense truly was. Rodgers joked afterward: “I saw him running clean and did absolutely nothing.”

This version of the Steelers doesn’t need Rodgers to be Superman. And that may be why it’s working. Pittsburgh has now won playoff-style games against the Ravens, Dolphins, and Lions, even while missing key defenders like T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig. They’ve leaned on veterans like Adam Thielen, who joined the team weeks ago and already looks in sync with Rodgers.

Rodgers, who once needed MVP-level brilliance to push teams deep into January, now finds himself part of something sturdier and perhaps more sustainable. With a two-game lead in the AFC North and the Ravens dealing with injuries of their own, Pittsburgh is trending toward the No. 4 seed and what could be Rodgers’ first playoff appearance in three years. Whether this is his final postseason run remains unknown.

There are still flaws: slow starts, late-game defensive lapses, and moments of emotional volatility from star receivers. But the foundation is clear. As Tomlin put it: “The game’s got to look a certain way this time of year. We were able to run the ball and stop the run, and we rode that wave.”