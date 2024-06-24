“So Kind For Letting Short People Like Tom Stand in Front”: Swifties in Splits Over Travis Kelce, Tom Cruise Crossover During Taylor Swift’s Concert

Taylor Swift’s Night 2 London show was a star-studded affair, even more so than usual. Stars like Prince Williams, Mila Kunis, and Greta Gerwig were in attendance. Along with British royalty, American royalty was also in attendance, with Tom Cruise joining the VIP tent. Naturally, the videos coming out of the concert were an immediate hit. Especially the crossover between Cruise and Taylor Swift’s football player boyfriend.

In a clip circulating on social media, Travis Kelce danced right behind Tom Cruise as fans enjoyed Taylor Swift’s performance. At one point in the video, Kelce greeted Cruise, placing his hands on the actor’s shoulders, as the two share a warm conversation. The sight of these two stars together sent fans into a frenzy, generating a mix of humorous reactions.

the killatrav x tom cruise crossover is extremely funny to me pic.twitter.com/pCdt2QUSNy — nich⸆⸉ (@sohighschooll) June 23, 2024

What amused fans the most was the noticeable height difference between the NFL tight end and the Hollywood star. Swifties flooded social media with witty comments and jokes about the duo’s height difference. One fan hilariously remarked, “he’s so kind for letting short people like Tom stand in front,” while others simply enjoyed seeing two of their favorite celebrities sharing a moment together.

Seriously, if Travis wants to get into the movie business. He’s letting the right guy stand in front of him. — Carla (@carlajamn) June 23, 2024

He’s so tiny omg — vikki (@killakaryn13) June 23, 2024

Tom cruise didn’t want anyone to touch his shoulder — Travel lover (@travellover28) June 23, 2024

Tom cruise at a Taylor Swift concert is insane. Taylor Swifts aura and the people she brings to her concerts all over the world is really crazy I cant even lie. — Alec Fallon (@AlecFall0n) June 23, 2024

Travis Kelce stands tall at 6’5″. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise at 5’7″ with Kelce created quite the visual contrast as they stole the spotlight at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium. The robust NFL star and the Hollywood icon, both attending the concert, provided fans with an unexpected yet delightful view.

The crossover between Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise at Taylor Swift’s concert brought to light not only the unexpected presence of celebrities but also the playfulness of the Swifties as usual.

An Exceptionally Star-Studded Affair in London

The concert was truly a night for the stars, with other notable celebrities like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and director Greta Gerwig also in attendance. These famous faces were seen vibing within the crowd and even signing autographs, making it a memorable experience for the Swifties.

Notably absent, however, were the Mahomes family, who were surprisingly missing despite being in Europe for a vacation.

Jon Bon Jovi at night 3 at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London! This makes me excited! Photo Credit: Monica Serrano #BonJovi #JonBonJovi #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/RWjZvwlGa5 — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) June 23, 2024

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott at Taylor Swift’s ‘THE ERAS TOUR’ in London. pic.twitter.com/uia98U53fi — wayBackinTimes (@waybackintimes) June 23, 2024

Travis Kelce’s presence at the concert was particularly notable as it marked his second night in a row attending Swift’s performance. This followed their Instagram debut together, where Kelce was seen celebrating Prince William’s 42nd birthday with Swift, Prince William, and his children.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end continued to soak in the concert’s atmosphere as always alongside his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie. With everything in place, it became an unforgettable night, for those in attendance, and even for the ones at home who could join in the joviality from their screens.