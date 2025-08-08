“This Guy Is Legit”: Tom Brady Says He Loves Watching Patrick Mahomes Play in the NFL

Growing up in the late 20th century, Tom Brady had a deep obsession with collecting sports cards. As a kid, he would rush to his local shop, *What’s on Second Sports Shop*, eager to grab the latest packs. It quickly became his favorite hangout spot. For young Brady, collecting cards wasn’t just a casual hobby; it was a privilege he had to earn. His parents made it clear: good grades meant new cards.

Brady would scoop up whatever he could afford, but football and baseball cards were always at the top of his list. From age seven until he left for college, his collection steadily grew. Knowing how much those cards meant to him, his parents kept them safe.

Even during his college years, Brady held onto his prized collection, and once he entered the NFL, the hobby returned in full force. Now with more means, he began adding rare and valuable pieces, building what would eventually become a massive collection.

Today, Brady sees sports cards as more than a nostalgic pastime; they’re part of a booming billion-dollar market. That passion recently led him to partner with CardsVault, with the goal of chasing down the rarest finds. True to his competitive nature, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is willing to go to any lengths to get them.

After opening a new CardsVault store at Wrigley Field, Brady teamed up with Chris Costa for a shopping spree. They browsed through a mix of vintage gems and unique modern designs. Brady had his eye on a rookie card of NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, which he wanted for himself, and a Cooper Flagg card for his son, Jack. He also stumbled upon several personal favorites, like Will Clark, his childhood sports idol, as well as Nolan Ryan, Peyton Manning, and Ed Reed.

One of the standout finds was a limited-edition *Downtown* Patrick Mahomes card. Tom Brady didn’t hesitate to grab it and had nothing but praise for the two-time MVP, calling Mahomes a special player who is an absolute joy to watch.

“Another downtown, Patty Mahomes. This guy is legit, and he is an unbelievable player. Love watching him play.”

While Mahomes has already cemented his place as a modern-day great, another quarterback is quickly rising through the ranks, Jayden Daniels. The young signal-caller took massive strides last season, proving he has the tools to be one of the league’s next stars. During his hunt, Brady came across both Daniels’ rookie card and a special *Downtown* edition.

TB12 didn’t hide his admiration, saying he loves the way Daniels plays and that his cards are absolutely worth picking up.