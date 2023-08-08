Months After Sustaining Multiple Concussions, Tua Tagovailoa Reveals How ‘Jiu-Jitsu’ Will Aid Him in Protecting Himself Better in the Pocket

Tua Tagovailoa, a central figure in last year’s fervent discussion on the NFL’s concussion protocol, has taken a proactive approach to safeguarding himself on the field. The Miami Dolphins quarterback recently shared his innovative strategy for enhancing his durability and reducing injury risks, drawing inspiration from an unexpected source: jiu-jitsu.

Advertisement

During the previous NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa’s journey took an alarming turn when he was placed on the concussion protocol not once, but twice. The second head injury he sustained raised serious concerns about his future in the sport, leading him to contemplate the possibility of retirement. Thankfully, he decided otherwise and is set to take the field for the Dolphins this season with a fresh mindset and new skills in his arsenal.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Innovative Approach to Self-Preservation in the NFL

Amid the challenges and uncertainties that come with being an NFL quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa has taken a proactive step to protect himself better on the field. Following a season marked by injury concerns and the ever-present threat of concussions, Tagovailoa has turned to an unexpected source for guidance: jiu-jitsu.

Advertisement

Tagovailoa’s journey of self-improvement led him to embrace the principles of jiu-jitsu, particularly its emphasis on safe falling techniques. Per NBC Sports, in a candid revelation, he shared,

“I went on YouTube, Searched ‘jiu jitsu falling.’ When you think of falling, you just fall. You don’t think there’s a way how to fall in weird, awkward positions, but it really does help.”

Guided by the insights of coach Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier, Tagovailoa’s approach incorporates their suggestion of learning jiu-jitsu, which emphasizes techniques for landing safely.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1661042850384031746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

By integrating jiu-jitsu techniques into his training regimen, Tagovailoa aims to gain better control over his body’s movements, especially during unexpected and awkward falls. This newfound knowledge provides him with a valuable tool to reduce the risk of injuries that could potentially sideline him.

Advertisement

“I considered it for a time”: Tua Tagovailoa Once Considered Retiring

During a reflective moment, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa unveiled a deeply personal chapter of his NFL journey, admitting that retirement was a consideration that momentarily loomed. Following a season marred by multiple concussions, the 25-year-old quarterback shared his inner thoughts, saying, “I considered it for a time,” and acknowledged engaging in discussions with his wife and family about the possibility.

However, Tagovailoa’s passion for the game and his aspirations transcended the fleeting thought. He expressed the sentiment that walking away from football would be a challenge, especially given his vision of playing long enough for his son to understand and appreciate his father’s on-field exploits. With unwavering support from loved ones, Tagovailoa found the resolve to persevere. Per CBS News, he stated,

“But, really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game.”

Navigating the tumultuous waters of potential retirement, Tagovailoa turned to medical expertise to inform his decision. Engaging in conversations with neurologists, he gained insights into the risks associated with concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Experts assured him that the nature of his position and play style contributed to a lower risk profile compared to other players. Tagovailoa’s dedication to self-preservation and safety further fueled his desire to remain on the Gridiron.