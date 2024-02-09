Travis Kelce Reveals He Has a Difference Of Opinion With Patrick Mahomes Before the Super Bowl LVIII

Many dynamic duos have captured the hearts of NFL fans over the years. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are some of those who have solidified their place among the most iconic partnerships in the history of this league. However, a rather unexpected difference has emerged as they prepare for the Super Bowl LVIII.

Travis Kelce is not a fan of superstitions and he particularly doesn’t believe in one of Patrick Mahomes’ superstitions. During Wednesday’s press conference, Kelce showed his well-known quick wit to respond to questions about pre-game rituals. Guess it’s all about the vibe for Taylor Swift’s tight-end boyfriend.

“I don’t think I’m superstitious. I think I like to live my life a certain way in hopes that I get, you know, good things to happen to me, but I’m not wearing the same underwear every single game or nothing like that.”

Kelce playfully took a jab at Mahomes’ revelation during an appearance on ManningCast, where he admitted to a rather unusual habit. He’s been wearing the same pair of underwear, for over 100 consecutive games. Moreover, he says it is a key factor in his winning streak.

Patrick Mahomes Debates Over His Red Underwear Ritual

In conversation with the legendary Manning brothers, Eli and Peyton, Patrick Mahomes candidly shared the unconventional superstition he has before every game. The quarterback is particular about the underwear he wears and has been sticking to the same pair in every game. The red underwear was a gift from Brittany Mahomes, his wife.

He detailed that the pair of underwear kept bringing him good luck so he kept wearing them, mostly unwashed.

“I only wear them for game day, though. So, I can’t get, they’re not too worn down. They’re not like these nasty, I clean them[…]I wash them, every once in a while at least[…]I mean, if we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash them, you know? Like, I gotta just keep it rolling. So, you know, as long as I’m winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going.”

The said underwear is reserved for game days only. Many raised their eyebrows at the thought of wearing the same underwear multiple times, Mahomes assures us that they get a thorough cleaning after each victory. But here’s the catch – during a hot streak, he doesn’t bother washing them.

That being said, Travis and Patrick have consistently come out on top in high-stakes games and have won not one, but two Super Bowls. They might have differing opinions on their superstitions and Kelce’s skepticism but they are on their way to secure the third Vince Lombardi trophy. The question that is there on everyone’s lips is, will they make it three?