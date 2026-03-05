Multiple NFL Veterans Are Willing to Accept Logan Paul’s $1 Million Boxing Challenge

A WWE-NFL crossover isn’t something we had on our plate for 2026. But here we are. It all started when Tom Brady blasted former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, saying how the latter’s sport is “cute” compared to the NFL. Not much to disagree with here, since WWE has never shaken off its reputation for being scripted, unlike tackle football.

That said, this small interaction between the two has escalated into something else entirely. Paul, who also tried his luck in boxing a few years ago, recently gave an open challenge to any NFL player to face him in the ring with a million dollars on the line.

And this comment has made plenty of noise in the NFL world, with several former stars stepping up and accepting the challenge. Including Le’Veon Bell, who actually has a background in fighting.

Bell holds a 4-1 record and last fought professionally in July 2025. But he’s ready to return to the ring as early as April, right in Pittsburgh, where the NFL Draft is set to take place.

“STOP DUCKING LoganPaul .. bro tryna fight an NFL player that’s never fought before .. let’s set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player .. we can fight in April, the NFL draft is in PITTSBURGH .. we can fight NFL draft weekend! let’s make it happen,” Bell tweeted with a video of his previous fight.

STOP DUCKING @LoganPaul .. bro tryna fight an NFL player that’s never fought before .. let’s set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player .. we can fight in April, the NFL draft is in PITTSBURGH .. we can fight NFL draft weekend! let’s make it happen pic.twitter.com/tf2SfvE4tr — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 5, 2026

Paul quickly responded to the tweet, but ultimately backed out of a fight. “A.) you’re not in the NFL. B.) you can actually fight so I’d have to properly train, meaning I’d have to step away from WWE (which I won’t do, especially not for you) C.) There’s no money here because you’re not a draw. Prove me otherwise… Ofc YOU want the opportunity, I’m a goldmine for retirees like you. But gg,” he wrote.

Another NFL veteran who accepted Paul’s challenge is Breiden Fehoko. He spent five years in the NFL but doesn’t have any boxing experience. Still, he seemed confident enough:

I would beat the shit outta you and your brother @LoganPaul @jakepaul name a time and date. No sparring gear either. https://t.co/rthWTri60h — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) March 4, 2026

The Paul brothers have yet to respond to Fehoko’s tweet. Another NFL veteran who agreed to put on the gloves and go a few rounds with Paul is Jonathan Feliciano. He played 10 years in the NFL and has done boxing and MMA training during his time in the league.

“I like Logan. Think he’s a great heel. But I’d love a free [Million],” Feliciano tweeted.

I like Logan. Think he’s a great heel. But I’d love a free M https://t.co/Db4I7oUxsC — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) March 4, 2026

Even a current NFL player has come forward and accepted Paul’s challenge in Dion Dawkins. The 6 ft 5 in, 320-pound offensive tackle could be a formidable opponent for Paul, even without any boxing experience.

No Way: Bills star OL Dion Dawkins accepts Logan Paul’s $1 MILLION challenge to beat him in a fight. “Sure sure why not ” Dawkins is 6-foot-5 and weighs 320 pounds… https://t.co/xB4SFBk7ao pic.twitter.com/8fxi10Ez4X — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2026

So, who has Paul actually responded to and accepted fights with as of now? He replied to Cowboys center Brock Hoffman’s challenge on Instagram, along with Chiefs offensive guard Kingsley Suamataia and former NFL linebacker Tae Crowder.

This will be the easiest $3M of my life pic.twitter.com/LwpwHLUPex — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 5, 2026

It will be interesting to see if any of these challenges turn into an actual fight. For now, Paul appears to be avoiding someone with real experience like Bell. Still, a matchup with any NFL player (Bell aside) would be intriguing to watch.