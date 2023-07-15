Weeks After Signing $85,000,000 Deal With ESPN, Pat McAfee Showed off His High-End Rolex at the ESPYS

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; ESPN analyst Pat McAfee arrives with his wife Samantha McAfee on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee is rolling in new money after signing a massive five-year, $85 million deal, with ESPN, and he brought the money to the ESPYs, sporting a Rolex Presidential. The watch was a gift from his wife, and McAfee made sure there was no delay in making sure his wrist was iced out. Pat McAfee is one of the premier sports analysts in the NFL world, and people were disappointed to hear that he was switching to ESPN. However, he’ll be delivering just as good content on ESPN, and with the money, he’ll be walking around sporting a few more Rolex’s.

The ESPYs are like the Oscars for the sporting world. They recognize the top sporting talent from all across the world, across all sports. It’s a star-studded show, and guests like Pat McAfee regularly go to the event. This year’s ESPYs recognized top talent from the NFL and all across the world. The award for the Best Team went to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the award for the Best Athlete in men’s sports went to Patrick Mahomes. It shows that NFL athletes can compete with anyone in the world.

Pat McAfee Sports a Deluxe $38,500 Rolex Presidential at the ESPYs

ESPN did a feature of the ESPYs, and it included Gary Striewski going around asking athletes and celebrities about their watch collections.

The first person on the video was none other than Pat McAfee himself. McAfee was in his classic black shirt and sunglasses getup, but he was also sporting some ice on his wrist.

