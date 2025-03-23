“My Heart Goes Out to You”: Donna Kelce Consoles Kylie Kelce as Pet Dog Baloo Passes Away

Unfortunately, loss is a part of life, and saying “goodbye” is a painful part of that process. For pet owners, the loss of a furry companion can often feel just as burdensome as anything else. Whether they walk on two legs or four, they are still our loved ones, and their departure from this plane of existence deserves our grievances all the same. After seven years of companionship, the Kelce family too had to give their farewells to their second dog, Baloo.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kylie Kelce detailed her experience in informing her daughters that the family’s beloved canine was moving on to greener pastures. Upon telling the girls that Baloo “was going to leave us,” she noted that her daughter, Ellie, asked where he would be going.

After telling the little one that her favorite pet would be going to heaven, Kylie noted that her daughter promptly exclaimed “Oh! He’ll get to be with Winnie again! They’ll be so happy to see each other!”

In light of her daughter’s wholesome response to the loss of life, the wife of the Philadelphia Eagles’ now-retired center, Jason Kelce, shared the following message to her social media accounts along with various pictures of her late fur baby.

“We were lucky enough to have 7 years with the goofiest, sweetest, most lovable, and tolerant dog I’ve ever met. He wanted nothing more than carbs and pets. He was a simple guy, held together by bubble gum and paper clips. The heartbreak is immense, but as Ellie so perfectly pointed out, the Winnie-Bubba reunion had to be pure magic.”

As fans reached out in an attempt to share their sympathies and condolences with the family, Kylie’s mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, did the same. Within two hours of the post being made, Donna made sure to console her extended family member, informing Kylie “My heart goes out to you!!!!”

The couple adopted the pair of Irish Wolfhounds after Kylie had spent years of her life obsessing over the breed. After the first of the two dogs, Winnie, passed away in the spring of 2024, Kylie admitted in a social media post that “I lost part of my soul today.”

The places in our hearts that hold our memories and experiences with loved ones, regardless of what section of the animal kingdom they belong to, only grow heavier with age. Seeing as we carry those moments with us for the duration of our time on earth, it is important to choose well when determining who will hold those spots within our hearts.

Thankfully, the Kelces clearly made the right choice when adopting their two loved canine companions.