Travis Kelce Accepts Going Through Most Challenging Off-Season, Yet Advises Athletes to Look Beyond Football

Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce has become a global phenomenon. Off the field, he’s the most popular boyfriend in the world, hosts a podcast, acts in shows, and just finished shooting a commercial for his energy drink brand, Accelerator Active.

On the field, he has established himself as a respected teammate and a formidable weapon in the Kansas City offense, putting up GOATTE-level stats. But there’s only so much you can achieve by playing a sport at the highest level. Yes, you earn a fanbase for life, but it is up to you to pave your own path once the short-lived sporting career concludes. And Travis Kelce wholeheartedly preaches this.

The New Heights Podcast co-host, while speaking on Good Morning America, revealed that “this year has been more challenging than most.” It’s quite understandable since he has to maintain a balance between off-field commitments and training regimens.

But Travis can be considered an exception. He doesn’t confine himself to being just a football player; he’s also a podcaster, an actor, and involved in several other ventures. Thus, he goes on to explain to young athletes how to navigate the deep waters.

“Football’s always on my mind. Still, in the off season, I’m trying to set myself up for life after football. I think all players should try and get into that in the off season,” Travis advised.

Kelce might be struggling to keep up with commitments this year, but he has already won 3 Super Bowls and holds multiple major NFL records. So, it might be advisable for players to pursue these off-field ventures as they near the end of their careers.

Although one can explore off-field opportunities early in their career while maintaining a healthy relationship with training. Kelce himself started with what many consider a failed attempt at a reality show. Look where he is today!

Not Everyone Needs to Be Travis Kelce, but Athletes Should Start Planning Early

Athletes across the globe find it very difficult to transition into life after retirement. However, individuals like Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and Mike Tyson have managed to make significant strides after their sports careers. Travis Kelce too, with his increasing popularity worldwide, albeit for decisions he made in his personal life, adds himself to this list.

All of them are ever-evolving entrepreneurs and media moguls and have many sources of income. One could argue that it does come naturally to people of the stardom that they achieved, but it can also be developed.

Shannon Sharpe is a great example of someone who increased their cultural relevance and earned opportunities in their second career. Charles Barkley never won a ring, but 20 years after his retirement, fans still switch on their TVs and click on YouTube videos to hear what he has to say. In the same spirit, Travis Kelce also encourages athletes to adopt this mindset from the beginning.