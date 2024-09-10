“My Honey Deuce”: Pregnant Brittany Relishes Memorable US Open Date With Patrick Mahomes

Fresh off the Chiefs Kingdom’s win over the Ravens in Week 1, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, who is expecting their third child, were spotted in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium — where Jannik Sinner clashed against Taylor Fritz in the US Open men’s final.

Advertisement

Sharing exclusive pictures with Patrick on her Instagram, Mrs. Mahomes, who was rocking a Gucci outfit, lovingly called the QB, “My Honey Deuce” followed by a white-colored heart emoji.

For context, the Honey Deuce is an exclusive cocktail served at the US Open, made primarily with vodka, lemonade, raspberry liqueur, and skewered honeydew melon balls.

That said, reacting to the heartfelt post, the three-time Super Bowl champion showed his love in the comments with three green heart emojis.

Honey Deuce vibes at the US Open! Pregnant Brittany and Patrick Mahomes make it a memorable date night. pic.twitter.com/2dZEQ5Gt8P — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) September 10, 2024

Naturally, once the post made it to the fans’ feed, they went wild. One fan, in particular, commented, “The way they served balls, and you served looks this weekend.”

Another fan was concerned about how Brittany looked “less peppy” at the matchup, given the fact she was in her second trimester.

One eagle-eyed fan could spot Brittany’s small baby bump, which was otherwise not visible.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan hailed the angles of the pictures and hinted that Taylor Swift, who was also present at the stands with Travis Kelce, must have taken the photo.

Well, for Brittany, Patrick, Travis, and Taylor, the US Open felt like a reunion. While it is true that the NFL WAGs attended the Chiefs’ Week 1 clash against the Ravens, they sat in separate suites, sparking speculations about a rift between the two. But with their recent outing, everything seems to be well.

The last time all four of them met and hung out was when the Mahomes family was on a European vacation in the offseason and made a quick pit stop in Amsterdam, where the ‘Love Story’ singer was performing during the European leg of her Eras Tour.

Looking back, the rapport between Brittany and Taylor developed from their shared experiences at Chiefs games last season. As Travis and Patrick set the gridiron on fire, Brittany and Taylor cheered for their partners from the sidelines. What began as a mutual love for the NFL and their respective partners turned into a close friendship.

Now, as we head into Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, fans can’t wait to see more reunions like those from the 2023 campaign.