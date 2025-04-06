“My Life Was Good When Game of Thrones Was There”: Cam Newton Talks About How a Good TV Series Elevates His Life

On most days, Heisman winner and former NFL MVP Cam Newton feels like someone far removed from the rest of us. With his standout on-field talent and bold fashion sense, he exists on a different level. But every now and then, he shares something surprisingly down-to-earth. His most recent revelation? Newton is a full-blown TV junkie — with a subscription list longer than a Week 18 injury report.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of Newton’s 4th&1 podcast, the fedora-hat-loving NFL star started off by reviewing social media influencer Ashton Hall’s night-time routine, which, as he hilariously pointed out, was somehow even more bizarre than Ashton’s already viral morning habits.

Right after, the former Panthers QB shared his own night routine, revealing that from 9 PM to 10 PM, he gives his “lady” time to catch up with him. As it turns out, he also uses that hour to unwind with his favorite TV shows — a time he values very much. Sometimes his significant other chooses what they will watch, and sometimes it’s Newton.

“We get us a little rendevu with TV,” Cam said. “And you know she be responsible for certain days. It’s like, ‘Hey bro, what we watching? I need to know.’”

Interestingly enough, watching a web series isn’t just a casual pastime for Newton — he treats TV like a life essential. “I feel like my life is better when I got a series in my life,” he said. “I realized that I need shows in my life. My life was good when Game of Thrones was there.”

And let’s be real: Who didn’t feel like ruling the Seven Kingdoms when Game of Thrones was airing weekly on HBO? Keeping up with the Lannisters, the Starks, and the Targaryens was a wild ride. Every episode felt like an event. It had us hooked — dragons, drama, and all. That said, Newton’s list didn’t stop there.

The former Panther revealed he’s currently deep into the Kobe Bryant documentary, calling it a three-part must-watch. When asked by his co-host what platform it was on, Newton relatably scrambled through his never-ending list of subscriptions, trying to pin down the right one.

“Is it Hulu or Amazon? It’s not Amazon… Bro, I got all the networks,” he said, laughing. “I spend at least $500 on networks just off different apps. I got Paramount, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube TV…”

He even shouted out Vudu-Fandango—yes, that app you probably forgot you had. “That Fire Stick being at your house, that’s what got me on Vudu. I’m like, ‘What is Vudu?’ Vudu got all the movies… but you gotta pay for it, though.”

And last but not least, Cam—modern-day ambassador of the fedora hat (think Borsalino, peak Italian drip)—couldn’t talk TV without tipping his brim to The Sopranos.

“Then I went back and watched The Sopranos,” he said, before launching into the real reason the Italian crime drama hits so hard for him: “It decompresses your day. Good food, a little vino, and Sopranos.”

It’s good to see NFL icons feel relatable at times, because what they do on the field is simply unimaginable for most human beings. So next time you’re deep into a Netflix hole at 2 a.m., just know: Cam Newton gets it. And he probably is, or will be, watching and cherishing the same thing.