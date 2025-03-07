“Same as Aaron Rodgers’ Contract”: When Peyton Manning Got Candid About Jim Cramer’s $30 Trillion Remark

For most NFL fans, the Draft is a spectacle of scouting, trades and decisions that shape the future of their favorite football team. But very few realize that the Draft shares deep-rooted ties to the world of finance and business. Peyton Manning once decided to explore this overlooked connection via his production house in a bid to offer fans a glimpse into the history of the Draft. And in typical Manning fashion, he did so with a sharp-witted remark that also involved Aaron Rodgers.

In the fourth episode of Peyton’s Places, the Colts legend sat down with veteran CNBC anchor Jim Cramer at the New York Stock Exchange to learn more about the NFL Draft. Cramer, who is also a financial guru and Eagles season ticket holder, was the perfect brain for Manning to pick about the financial parallels between Wall Street and the NFL.

As soon as the former NFL quarterback entered the bustling trading floor, Peyton Manning couldn’t help but note how he could sense some heavy economic machinery around him. “You know, I can just smell the money in here!” Manning quipped before asking, “How much are all the companies in here worth total?”

Cramer instantly responded back by highlighting that “thirty trillion dollars” worth of organizations are on the trading floor currently. Never one to pass up the opportunity for a perfect punchline, Manning delivered his now-famous response: “Same as Aaron Rodgers’ contract, essentially.”

While Manning’s comment was a lighthearted jab at the enormous salary Aaron Rodgers earned at Green Bay, the joke has aged like fine wine—for A-Rod is the NFL player who has made the most money [$380.6 million] via contracts. Yes, you read that right. Rodgers, through his NFL salaries, has earned even more than Tom Brady, who played for over two decades.

Peyton Manning is another iconic playmaker who could never secure a deal as massive as Aaron Rodgers. In fact, Manning’s most expensive NFL contract came in 2012, when he signed a five-year, $96 million deal with the Broncos.

To put things into perspective, Rodgers’ recent contract with the Jets was a three-year deal worth $112.5 million.

There are two simple reasons for this massive difference between Manning’s and Rodgers’ contracts. First, the era that the duo played in, and the second is that players like Peyton and Brady actively took pay cuts to help their teams retain top talent around them.

Despite the contrasting financial numbers, both Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning have carved out legendary careers for themselves. While Manning defined resiliency and won two Super Bowls, Rodgers, with his unparalleled arm talent, became one of the most revered passers in NFL history.

Manning’s quip about Rodgers’ contract may have been a joke at the time, but in hindsight, it serves as a reminder of how drastically the financial landscape of the NFL has evolved. And as Rodgers now finds himself at a career crossroads, one can’t help but wonder—who will be the next quarterback to redefine the market?

If one were to make a wager, Patrick Mahomes would be a safe choice, considering he is due a contract extension soon.