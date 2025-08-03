Ndamukong Suh Says Caleb Williams’ Gift to His Kids Makes Him Want to Un-Retire

For over a decade, Ndamukong Suh was one of the most intimidating presences in the NFL. He was a nightmare for offensive lines, quarterbacks, and just about anyone in his path.

Advertisement

A three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, Suh’s 71.5 sacks, 600 tackles, and long list of controversial hits naturally made him both feared and respected in equal measure. But last month, the five-time Pro Bowler officially closed the chapter on his NFL career, stepping away from the game with peace and purpose.

And then, amidst tributes pouring in to celebrate Suh’s career, Caleb Williams sent the former Bucs star’s kids gifts.

In a moment captured and posted on Instagram, Suh recorded his sons receiving that surprise package from the Chicago Bears quarterback.

“Alright boys, a friend of daddy, who is a very high-level NFL draft pick, footballer, who plays in the Windy City, sent you guys a gift… So first of all, say thank you. Open it up,” Suh said in the clip, as his kids excitedly unwrapped two Bears jerseys from the former No. 1 overall pick.

It was a wholesome moment. But also one that sparked something in the former defensive tackle. “Thanks Caleb Williams for the jerseys! The boys love them!” Ndamukong Suh wrote in the caption before joking, “And NGL, kinda makes me want to come out of retirement to get one more sack in on you. Much love!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndamukong Suh (@ndamukongsuh)

It was a playful jab, but from a man whose game once left quarterbacks shaken, there was still a flicker of genuine spark behind the humor. After all, Ndamukong Suh isn’t just any retiree. He hasn’t been out of the game long, having last suited up in 2022 with the Eagles and winning a ring with the 2020 Buccaneers.

In fact, physically, many feel he could still line up and make an impact. But Suh’s decision to retire wasn’t born from physical decline. It was deeply personal.

He walked away from football on July 12, 2025, exactly one year after losing his father. In a moving retirement message, the Super Bowl winner revealed that it was his dad’s voice that ultimately helped him let go: “You’ve done everything you set out to do. Now it’s time for the next chapter.”

But perhaps, the sight of his boys clutching Williams’ jersey brought him back to that old fire, the thrill of the chase, the hunger for one last hit.

Obviously, he will not actually return to the gridiron, but hypothetically, if Caleb Williams ever drops back with Ndamukong Suh on the field, there’s no doubt the former All-Pro would remind the NFL’s next generation what real pressure feels like. Especially considering the Bears QB got sacked 68 times last season.