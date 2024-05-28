Full Form To Full Schedule: Everything You Need To Know About NFL OTAs

As the NFL season draws near, the OTAs are in full force and every franchise’s social media teams are busy posting their videos and pictures, hyping up their new players. So what do the OTAs stand for and what makes them so important for the teams?

Advertisement

OTA stands for Organized Team Activities. While most teams organize several practice sessions in the off-season, OTAs provide something completely different which helps in team building. Even though most players turn up for these activities, they are voluntary as opposed to minicamps, which the players cannot skip.

OTAs are sandwiched between the rookie minicamp which starts in April and the mandatory minicamp scheduled for June. Most of the OTA’s are divided into five phases with teams focusing on different activities that they feel are necessary for the players. The coaches conduct fundamental drills and these could vary from 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11.

Teams are allowed to conduct up to 10 OTAs, though most teams conduct up to five starting around the 20th of May with most of these practices ending a few days before the minicamp in June. Here is the full schedule of all the OTAs for every franchise.

AFC- Teams

Ravens-May 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31, June 3-4, 6-7 Bills- May 20-21, 23, 28-30, June 3-4, 6 Bengals-May 28-30, June 3-6 Browns-May 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6 Broncos-May 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6 Texans-May 20-21, 23, 29-31 Colts-May 21-23, 29-31 Jaguars-May 20-21, 23,28-29, 31, June 3-6 Chiefs- May 20-22, 28-30, June 4-7 Raiders-May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-6 Chargers-May 20-21, 23, 29-31, June 4-7 Dolphins- May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31 Patriots- May 20-21, 23, 29-31, June 3-6 Jets-May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6-7 Steelers-May 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6 Titans-May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 10-13

NFC Teams

Cardinals-May 20-22, 28-30, June 3-6 Falcons-May 13-14, 16, 20-21, June 3-6 Panthers-May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6 Bears-May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31 Cowboys-May 21-23, 29-31 Lions- May 21-23, 29-31, June 10-12 Packers-May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6 Rams- May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-6 Vikings- May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 10-13 Saints-May 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6 Giants-May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6-7 Eagles- May 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31 49ers- May 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31 Seahawks- May 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31, June 3-4, 6-7 Buccaneers- May 21-23, 28-30, June 4-6 Commanders- May 14-15, 17, 21-22, 24, June 4-5, 7

Well, even though the OTAs are voluntary and players occasionally sit out, what started the practice in the first place?

Why did the NFL Start the OTAs?

As per the 33rd Team, the NFL came up with the concept of OTAs in the 1990s after a lengthy negotiation between the NFL Management Council and the NFLPA. During this time, both parties developed a Collective Bargaining Agreement, which transformed the landscape of the league by introducing terms like free agency, cap space, guaranteed money, and more.

Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, players had to participate in numerous mandatory pre-season games and one three-day minicamp. However, with the start of free agency, the league wanted mandatory activities and workouts to prepare the incoming free agents and new players. At the same time, the newly formed NFLPA wanted to eliminate mandatory activities and make all off-season programs completely voluntary

The new agreement was finally negotiated between the NFLPA and management, resulting in both parties reaching a compromise.

Union head Gene Upshaw agreed to the program as long as the players were well compensated, the activities involved no contact, and the program was voluntary. This gave rise to OTAs. All the workouts would be voluntary, and players would be allowed to access the facilities.

The new program consisted of weightlifting and conditioning as part of phase 1. On-field sessions would be limited, and all the phases would involve no contact, with the wearing of pads of any kind not allowed. The league, however, was able to retain the mandatory minicamp where the entire squad was allowed to compete.

However, the coaches and front office didn’t stick to their end of the bargain, pushing players to participate and amping up the speed and pace of these practices, causing injuries. The NFLPA had to intervene, and the rules of the OTAs had to be modified in each succeeding CBA.

The OTAs are fully regulated now, with teams being penalized for not following the rules. These sessions and workouts allow the players to gel together and also give opportunities to undrafted free agents, lower-round picks, and many other invited players to showcase their talent and make the 53-man roster.