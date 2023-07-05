“Dak Prescott’s Time is Ticking”: Emmanuel Acho Warns Cowboys QB to Not be the Reason Behind His Team’s Playoff Loss in 2023

For years, Dak Prescott has carried the weight of being the face of the Dallas Cowboys, a franchise steeped in rich history and high expectations. While he has displayed moments of brilliance and undeniable talent, the truth remains that he has yet to fully live up to the lofty expectations placed upon him, particularly when it comes to postseason success. Even last season, after beating Tom Brady‘s Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14, Dak’s army took a loss against the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in the divisional round game.

Despite Prescott’s undeniable talent and impressive statistics, there is a growing sentiment that his inability to lead the Dallas Cowboys to playoff success may be putting his future with the team in jeopardy. While his individual numbers have been solid, the ultimate measure of success for a quarterback lies in his ability to win important postseason games and lead his team to championship contention. Among those who share similar sentiments is Emmanuel Acho, who in a segment on SPEAK, delved into Dak Prescott’s difficulties in navigating tough playoff games, sparking discussions about his future with the America’s team.

Emmanuel Acho warns Dak Prescott: “Don’t be the reason your Team Loses”

Recently, on ‘SPEAK’, Emmanuel Acho shared his perspective on what he wants to see from Dak Prescott this season. He believes that it’s not about achieving individual accolades or team success, but rather about Prescott not being the reason for his team’s loss in a playoff game. Acho cites examples like Josh Allen’s performance in a playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, where Allen played exceptionally well and wasn’t the reason behind his team’s defeat. Acho expressed what he wants from Dak Prescott this season and said:

“Time is Ticking for the Cowboys”, he further added,”What I want to see from Dak this season and this is it don’t be the reason your team loses the playoff game I don’t even care if you do lose the playoff game just don’t be the reason your team loses it”

In the playoffs last season, Prescott completed 511 yards, a 68.6 completion rate, and a passer rating of 101.5. Although his postseason statistics aren’t bad at all, a few mistakes have cost him and his team. Like in the game against the 49ers, he had two interceptions and a dismal quarterback rating of 51.1 which impacted the final result.

Acho’s insights shed light on the mounting pressure for Prescott to deliver in critical moments and solidify his place as the face of the franchise. As the clock ticks, Prescott faces a pivotal season where he must rise to the challenge and silence the doubters by showcasing his ability to lead his unit to victory in the postseason.

Dan Orlovsky’s Assessment: Did Jerry Jones Get What He Expected from Dak Prescott?

Dan Orlovsky, an ESPN football analyst, on a show on ESPN, delved into the expectations set by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and whether Prescott has lived up to them. Orlovsky pointed out that Jones expressed disappointment, as he paid a significant amount for Prescott’s services but didn’t receive the level of excellence he anticipated. This raises questions about Prescott’s ability to deliver on the investment made in him.

Dan said, “Jerry jones says I’m sick because when Jerry pays Dak, he expects excellence, he didn’t even get good and that hurts and the question of why Dak has played this way, I talked about it all year. he hasn’t seen the field well.”

He highlighted that Prescott’s struggles can be attributed to issues such as not seeing the field well and failing to listen to his feet, leading to a lack of rhythm and questionable decision-making. This has resulted in untimely interceptions and missed opportunities. As the face of the franchise, Prescott will need to demonstrate growth and improvement to justify the investment made by Jones.