“What a Sad-Sad Franchise”: Jets GM’s Efforts to Get Fans Excited about Aaron Rodgers Trade Horribly Backfires

There were zero hot updates about what was going on between the star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in the last few days. However, Jets’ general manager recently gave a major update about the great Rodgers trade saga.

Even though the news was supposed to excite the fans, it had the opposite effect. Fans on Twitter were frustrated with nothing substantial coming out of the Rodgers-Jets deal. Hence, when Joe Douglas reassured fans that the Super Bowl winner would join his roster, fans did not react happily.

New York GM gets trolled by the fans for giving positive news about Aaron Rodgers

Douglas attended a live Boomer & Gio event that was hosted by Audacy’s WFAN Sports Radio on Friday. There, Boomer Esiason asked the GM: “When’s he coming?”

Douglas replied with a smiling face. His tone showed more reassurance than surprise. He said, “He’s gonna be here.” After hearing this, fans and Esiason celebrated and cheered loudly.

Video: #Jets GM Joe Douglas was asked if Aaron Rodgers coming to NYJ. Douglas: "He’s gonna be here! he's going to get here eventually baby."https://t.co/QaAqUrUZnp pic.twitter.com/ba6Mf8NCSk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 8, 2023

But this was not the reaction fans online had. According to them, the deal is taking too much time, while some are suspicious if it will ever happen.

What a sad sad franchise — mike geen (@Geener4three) April 8, 2023

But the question is when? — Amare Fraser (@Amare_Fraserr) April 8, 2023

Why is everyone making a big deal out of this? This has been known for a month or two. — NepOznat (@nep_oznat) April 8, 2023

This deal will be featured in many “Worst Trades in NFL history” YouTube videos — Anti-ClowNFL (@anticlownfl) April 8, 2023

The Jets brought Rodgers’ favorite guys, but where is he?

The response that Douglas gave on Friday at the Boomer & Gio was vastly different from what happened at last week’s Annual League Meeting. While Douglas replied in a far more relaxed and casual atmosphere, important figures like NY HC Robert Saleh, and GB GM Brian Gutekunst gave restrained answers to the media.

They said that they needed to respect the processes, which have been taking a lot of time. Additionally, having patience is crucial because they are still trying to calculate the correct compensation amount without fear of a hard deadline.

The New York Jets made bombastic moves to show that they were serious about Rodgers. First, they bagged Nathaniel Hackett, who worked with the MVP winner from 2019 to 2021. Then they signed A-Rod’s favorite target, Allen Lazard, to a four-year deal right before the official start of free agency.

Then, recently, they added Rodgers’ former backup, Tim Boyle, to the roster. Even after all the buzz, the fans still haven’t got a final answer. The draft is less than three weeks away, which means Douglas’ statement about Rodgers should come to fruition before the end of April.