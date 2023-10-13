For His Blockbuster ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday’ Appearances, the Jets QB Has Been Paid Over $1,000,000

Aaron Rodgers’ frequent appearances on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ have significantly boosted the show’s popularity. The New York Jets quarterback reportedly earns a handsome income for these guests’ appearances every week. The show has evolved into a go-to platform for essential sports interviews. Thanks to McAfee’s engaging persona and his status as a former All-Pro punter, the show’s evolution enhances his rapport with prominent sports figures.

According to a recent report by the New York Post, Aaron Rodgers earns a yearly income exceeding seven figures for his weekly appearances during ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays.’ This program, featuring ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays’ and ‘Nick Saban Thursdays’, has become an integral part of the sports media landscape. Notably, McAfee invests millions in securing these interviews, with Saban also earning a substantial income.

Aaron Rodgers’ Seven-Figure Cheque Highlights Valuable Role

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly earning over a million dollars annually for his weekly appearances on the former NFL punter’s show, as confirmed by McAfee himself. Despite this substantial compensation, McAfee acknowledges that the 4X NFL MVP deserves even more for his contributions to ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.’ It’s worth noting that compensating athletes and coaches for routine show appearances is a common practice in the industry, maybe just not at the level Pat is doing.

“Aaron has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure. To be transparent, Aaron deserves much more than what he’s gotten for the time and effort he has put into ‘Aaron Rodgers’ Tuesdays.” Said Pat McAfee, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Pat McAfee, responding to the recent report on Rodgers’ earnings from their show, elaborated on his motivation for paying Rodgers handsomely. He recounted his personal history, emphasizing his family’s humble beginnings, where a $500 holiday bonus was a significant boon.

Pat McAfee in response to the New York Post journalist on his show said,

“So, with that being said, Andrew Marchand is a rat. That is what he is. He tried to paint this in a way that makes me look like a bad person. And it’s like, you’re the bad person.”

McAfee attributed his company’s success to the well-compensated individuals who contributed. He expressed his belief in recognizing and rewarding people’s efforts. However, he also criticized the journalist, Andrew Marchand, for what he viewed as an unfair portrayal of his actions.

Aaron Rodgers Stirring Things Up on Pat’s Show

Rodgers, a vocal opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, proposed a debate against Travis Kelce, a Pfizer advertiser, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. In this potential discussion, Rodgers preferred teaming up with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

During his regular Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers addressed the vaccine controversy, clarifying that a casual comment about endorsing a ‘questionable company’ had sparked controversy. He stressed the importance of dialogue rather than conflict, extending an invitation to Travis Kelce for a podcast debate.

Rodgers emphasized that it’s not a battle, but a conversation. Currently recovering from a torn Achilles, the New York Jets QB perhaps sees this as an opportunity for substantial viewership, just one of the ways he brings “value” to MacAfee’s show.