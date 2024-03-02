As the NFL Combine kicks off in Indianapolis, all eyes are on the New England Patriots. They have been thinking about bringing in a veteran QB who knows the ropes and also picking up a new rookie to freshen up the team. This two-pronged strategy is getting a lot of buzz because it’s a clear sign the Patriots are looking to shake things up for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots, holding the No. 3 overall pick, are navigating through a myriad of potential scenarios to secure the future of their quarterback position. Highlighting the team’s preparation, Jerod Mayo, speaking to MassLive, said, “There are about 10 scenarios that can actually happen.”

Mac Jones, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, appears to be on his way out, with a trade likely on the horizon. Jones’ departure marks a significant shift for the Patriots as they look to recover from a challenging 2023 season, which saw them finish with a disappointing 4-13 record. The need for change is apparent, with neither Jones nor Bailey Zappe offering a reliable solution at quarterback.

A decision that is being closely watched across the league, the draft rumors suggest that the Patriots are set on selecting a quarterback with their No. 3 pick, With quarterbacks expected to dominate the early selections, New England’s choice could come down to LSU’s Jayden Daniels or North Carolina’s Drake Maye, depending on the Washington team’s decision at No. 2.

This strategic move is bolstered by the Patriots’ plan to also sign a veteran free-agent quarterback. Providing an opportunity to learn and develop without the immediate pressure of leading the team, this approach gives the team the flexibility to nurture their rookie quarterback. Free agents like Jacoby Brissett and Joe Flacco, both familiar with the Patriots’ coaching staff from previous tenures, emerge as potential candidates for this veteran role.

The Patriots are thinking things through with their QB game plan, in a way the Green Bay Packers did things with Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. Eliot Wolf, who’s now helping the Patriots, used to be with the Packers, and he knows a thing or two about how to smoothly switch quarterbacks. He is good at taking your time and making sure the new QB gets the hang of things properly before throwing them into the deep end.

As the NFL Combine moves forward, the Patriots are deep into checking out the best QB talents, aiming to pick a future star with their third draft pick. They’re thinking of teaming up a new kid on the block with an experienced pro, showing they really want to lay down a solid base for winning.

They’re keen on not just throwing a newbie QB into the limelight too soon, wanting to dodge the usual troubles that come with rushing them into the big scene. With nearly two months until the NFL Draft, the Patriots’ quarterback plan is becoming clearer, reflecting a strategic balance of immediate experience and future potential.

2024 NFL Free Agency Rankings: Quarterbacks

As the 2023–24 NFL season wraps up, teams are setting their sights on the free agency market to bolster their squads. Offering teams various options to enhance their offensive line-up, this year’s quarterback free agency list is packed with talent.

Leading the pack is Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings, who, despite a season-ending Achilles injury, remains a hot commodity. Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans, known for his agility and play-action prowess, ranks second. Proving age is just a number in the NFL, at 36, Tannehill’s experience could provide the perfect mentorship for younger quarterbacks.

Baker Mayfield grabbed his opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and showed his remarkable skills to everyone. He’s been taking way fewer sacks, and he just looks ready to take the lead more often. Then there’s Gardner Minshew over at the Indianapolis Colts. He stepped up into a starting spot and has been nailing it, really showing he can use whatever the defense throws at him to his advantage.

The 2024 NFL free agency for quarterbacks is shaping up to be a game-changer. Teams have a golden opportunity to strengthen their offense with a mix of seasoned veterans and resilient performers.