New York Giants News: Russell Wilson Needs 17 Passing Touchdowns to Surpass Eli Manning in 2025 Season

The 2025 season might just be Russell Wilson’s last real shot at staying relevant in the NFL. He had a similar prove-it opportunity in Pittsburgh last year, but that stint was forgettable at best. Sure, he helped the team reach the playoffs, but let’s be honest, Mike Tomlin did the same with Kenny Pickett. So… not exactly a flex, Russell.

Now at 36, Wilson will need to somehow fix the Giants’ offensive struggles behind what PFF ranked as the 28th-best O-line. Malik Nabers is a promising target, sure, but Wilson had George Pickens last year, too — and we all saw how that went. So, expectations are… cautious.

That said, no matter how far Wilson goes this season, he’ll still get a shot at breaking an all-time record held by none other than Eli Manning. And he can do it in Eli’s old stomping grounds.

We’re, of course, talking about career passing touchdowns. Wilson already has more regular-season wins than Manning (121 to the retired QB’s 117), but now he can surpass Eli in passing TDs by throwing 17 more.

Sounds easy, right? Wrong. He’s already proven twice that he doesn’t mesh well in a new environment, throwing 16 TDs in Denver in 2022 — his first year there. Wilson hit the same mark last year in Steel City — also his first year. Yes, he played four fewer games in 2024, but who’s to say he’ll get to start every game in the Big Apple?

If the veteran QB struggles — which he likely will, given how things are shaping up — he could get replaced by Jaxson Dart or Jameis Winston, both waiting in the wings as hopeful alternatives.

In his 13-year-long career, Wilson (ranked 12th) has thrown 350 passing TDs. Meanwhile, Manning (ranked 11th) threw 366 scores over his 16-year career. But who sits at the top?

If it’s not obvious already, it’s Tom Brady. He threw 649 TDs over a 23-year career. Next come Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers, with 571, 539, 508, and 503 TDs, respectively.

That said, regardless of what lies ahead for Wilson, he’s already surpassed the younger Manning in many ways. He boasts a better completion percentage, a stronger TD-INT ratio, more rushing touchdowns, and more yards on the ground. He just needs one more Super Bowl to truly match or surpass Manning’s stature. But… in New York, that seems highly unlikely.