“Germany is Probably the Strongest City”: Tyreek Hill Fumbles While Talking Up European Football

Tyreek Hill is on a work-cation with the NFL on tour of Europe. Already having gone viral for beating on one of France’s top DBs, Hill was caught in a rare moment talking about his experience with global fandom. In an interview with the European Football League, Hill opened up about the journey of NFL’s popularity in Europe. And how the increasing fame of American football is extending to the large talent pool it hosts.

Talking about the platform provided by the league, Hill said, “Just being in the NFL is a blessing within itself. So, we get to travel across the world ans inspire thousands of kids. I feel like our purpose is being fulfilled right there, man. So, it’s a beautiful thing.” Tyreek was probably trying to do the right thing talking about the different places they’ve been on and the teams they have met. But it looks like Geography is not one of the Cheetah’s stronger suits.

While talking about the tour itself, and talent he’s seen in Europe, the former Chiefs receiver said, “I’m quite surprised, you know. I will say this though, Germany is probably the strongest city that we’ve been to. They’re very aggressive.”

Little did Cheetah know that Germany is a country. It could be a classic case of the slip up. Although it is understandable how Hill’s mind would register Germany as a city. Probably because the size of states in the USA, as they are almost the same or bigger in size than entire countries in Europe. The NFL has understood there’s a growing market building itself on the back burner and with a little push and support, the European community of American football fans will be a true asset to the league in the future.

After France, Germany and Tyreek Hill, Get Ready for China and Micah Parsons

Players, coaches, even owners of teams have already created full fledged followings globally, and especially in Europe. There have been multiple tours of Europe by NFL, and now they are also planning to get into the Asian market. Thus, Tyreek Hill’s tour cum casual showcase will further the impact of NFL and Hill. Both the brands could massively benefit from this international exposure.

And thus, the NFL is planning to truly act global. After successful scouting tours and press tours in Europe and Australia, the NFL is moving farther east. Sponsored by a non-profit Gridiron Imports, to popularise the sport globally, Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud will be making their way to China before the OTAs start.

From April 30- May 2nd, catch the two superstars in Beijing, China. From there they’ll move on to Shanghai, China, from May 2-3. And they also had a Japan tour planned from May 3rd to May 9th. With the growing popularity of the league, the future is bright for international talent as well as audiences.