mobile app bar

NFL Analyst Predicts Aaron Rodgers Will Sign a $40+ Million Contract, Sending Fans Into a Frenzy

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J; Image Credit: © Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’re entering April 2025, and Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t picked a team. And, based on the discourse around his next contract, things are already shaping up to be more dramatic than his darkness retreats.

While some believe Rodgers has still got enough magic left in that right arm to justify a big payday, others think paying him top-tier money is like investing in a vintage car. Sure, it looks cool, but good luck keeping up with the costs.

Amid this polarising debate, veteran NFL analyst Rich Eisen might have just thrown some gasoline on the fire by predicting that Rodgers could land a $70 million deal over two years, with incentives pushing it past $40 million per season.

In a quarterback market where the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love earn $55 million a year, would a four-time MVP like Rodgers landing a $40 million contract be an overpay?

It’s true that Rodgers is no longer at his physical peak, but when he puts up 3,897 total yards [8th best], 28 TDs [7th best], and 11 INTs last season—despite playing in a dysfunctional New York Jets offense—it’s easier to see where Rich Eisen is coming from. There’s a good chance the QB still got it.

However, for most NFL fans, Eisen’s take was outlandish. A few even called it laughable and questioned if any team — let alone the Steelers — should even consider paying that much for the soon-to-be 42-year-old quarterback. “I would not touch Aaron Rodgers with a 50-foot pole for $35M/year & all the BS baggage that comes with him,” wrote one user on “X”.

For another fan, any front office rewarding Rodgers with $40 million should be immediately sacked.

“If any team pays Aaron, even 40 million, that management group should be fired immediately! The Notion that he still has something even close to that evaluation left is nuts. The hardest thing in life is letting go, and so many times, the hope of a past glory resurgence gets in the way of proper decision making. The difference between Roger’s and Rudolph is marginal at best at this point and time. It’s time for Roger’s to go,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, this “X” user summed up the majority of the reactions by calling it an act of “literal insanity”.

Amid the sea of criticism and trolling was Kevin Showalter, co-host of the Sideline podcast, who saw merit in Eisen’s take. In Showalter’s opinion, it’s Rodgers’ $40 million per annum demand that has been holding up his move to the Steelers.

“This feels about right on the number and reason why there is still a hold up. If they were in agreement about the money, I think he’s already in that building,” noted the podcast host.

So whether he’s worth $40 million or not, one thing is certain—this debate isn’t ending anytime soon. Unless, of course, the star QB picks the Steelers on the cheap.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these