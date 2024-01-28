Mark Andrews vs Travis Kelce Stat Comparison: Which Tight End Has Churned Out Better Numbers Over the Years?

Mark Andrews has given the Baltimore Ravens a sigh of relief right before their AFC Championship game. Lamar Jackson had been missing his ‘bread and butter’ since Week 11 following his injury. With Jackson’s ‘safety blanket’ now in action, the Ravens are a little bit more well-situated against the Chiefs. Andrews indeed has the strength to enhance the offensive arsenal of the Ravens. However, now he has to face off against the Chiefs’ standout tight end, Travis Kelce in one of the most important games of his career.

Advertisement

The lethal combination of Patrick Mahomes and Kelce has reflected the historic partnership of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski over the recent years. If we take a look at this season’s stats, Mark has bagged 45 receptions for 544 yards. He has also averaged 12.1 yards per reception and managed six receiving touchdowns, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has been the center of attention with his gameplay in the second half of the season. He has put up impressive numbers, with 93 receptions for 984 yards. He has averaged 10.6 yards per reception and scored five receiving touchdowns.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1751264491398910226?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews are two of the most dynamic tight ends in the league without a doubt. Travis has played almost twice the number of games Andrews has played. In 159 games, Travis has picked up 907 catches, 11,328 yards, and 77 touchdowns. Whereas Andrews, in 87 games, has bagged 381 catches, 4,857 yards, and 40 touchdowns.

Kelce’s synergy with Mahomes and his knack for explosive plays rank him as arguably one of the greatest. His precise route-running and reliable hands have proved to be Mahomes’ go-to option for years. On the other hand, Andrews has been a consistent pass-catching tight end and it makes him a focal point in the Ravens’ aerial attack. It is quite evident in his impressive stats and frequent targets.

Mark Andrews Defies Expectations to Bolster Ravens’ Offense

Mark Andrews has staged a remarkable return right before the AFC Championship game. The Ravens activated him from the injury-reserved list hoping to counter the potential tactics the Chiefs could have against Lamar Jackson. Andrews was initially expected to be sidelined for the season after his Week 11 ankle injury. The Ravens were certainly disappointed, however, Andrews has defied expectations.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1750912625783820329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This marks his official clearance despite practicing fully in recent weeks, with no injury designation for the pivotal game. The Ravens’ standout tight end is instrumental in their offensive dynamics. He brings added firepower for the Super Bowl push, signaling a noteworthy comeback from his injury setback.

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh told the reporters, per NFL.com:

“I would say an amazing amount of toughness. Physical toughness in terms of the work he put in and the physical pain he went through. I saw him in the training room. Very painful injury, very painful rehab.”

Lamar Jackson also expressed optimism about Mark Andrews’ relentless efforts in recent practices. There is one thing though that the Ravens need to be careful about and that is, Andrews’ playoff struggles. He has averaged only four catches for 42.4 yards with no touchdowns in five postseason games. Nonetheless, the Ravens anticipate Andrews’ contributions in their pursuit of postseason success and a coveted spot in the Super Bowl.