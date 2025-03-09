NFL and MLB Marketing Agent Hypes Patrick Mahomes’ 5 Super Bowl Appearances: “I Call This an Annual Tradition”

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There’s nothing that advertisers love more than a winner. As the cost of a Super Bowl commercial slot continues to break records, it’s only natural to see companies around the country want to partner their brands with the game’s most familiar faces.

Coming off of his fifth Super Bowl appearance throughout the past six years, Patrick Mahomes finds himself as the dream endorser for every marketing agent in America.

During a recent sit-down interview with NBC Sports, founder and CEO of 1Up Sports Marketing, Jacquelyn Dahl, confirmed just that in speaking about her opportunity to work with the most marketable man in football. Mahomes has been represented by 1Up Sports Marketing since 2018.

He currently endorses 15 companies, promoting a diverse range of products. These include his signature Oakley eyewear and Adidas shoes, Subway sandwiches, Head & Shoulders shampoo, and Hy-Vee, a grocery store chain. Additionally, Mahomes partners with Airshare, Boss, CommunityAmerica Credit Union, Coors Light, Essentia Water, Fortnite (Epic Games), Prime Hydration, T-Mobile, and Whoop, a fitness and sleep device brand.

Jokingly referring to Mahomes’ appearance at Super Bowl LIX as an “annual tradition,” Dahl’s enthusiasm surrounding the Kansas City signal caller is a testament to his drawing power.

“I’d like to say that he’s a unicorn, because he truly is… He’s a generational talent on the field, a generational talent from a marketing and off the field standpoint, so it makes my job very easy. But, more than anything, he’s a one of a kind human being with an incredible wife.”

Currently sitting at a championship record of 3-2, Mahomes’ current trajectory is still on par with that of Tom Brady’s, who managed to win three Super Bowls in just four seasons to start his career. As he continues to chase greatness, fans can expect to see advertisers attempt to hitch their wagons to Mahomes along the way.

He is not only the most marketable player in the NFL but also one of the most frequently advertised athletes across all sports nationally. According to iSpot.tv, as of September 2023, Mahomes ranked fourth in national TV ad appearances with over 26,000 airings, behind Shaquille O’Neal and Peyton and Eli Manning.

Considering that the agency managed to broker a deal that saw Mahomes be the first player in NFL history to receive a partnership with Oakley, it’s safe to say that the 29-year-old is more than happy with his choice in representatives.

Dahl details her work with Alex Morgan

In mentioning her various other celebrity-athlete clients, Dahl noted that she was particularly proud of her role in helping establish the Alex Morgan Foundation.

“I was such a fan of her my entire life so now that I get to work alongside her and help her strategize in her business decisions and marketing, PR, the foundation… I admired her for so long in her fight for equal pay, so launching her foundation is really the genesis of it.”

Being able to support athletes in their efforts to make an impact outside of sports has proven to be an incredibly profitable skill for Dahl. With her agency also representing the likes of Julian Edelman and Bradley Chubb, 1Up Sports Marketing appears to be on the upswing.

Given the fact that they have the most recognizable American athlete in their pocket, there should be no shortage of future business dealings for Dahl and her associates.