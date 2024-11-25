Rams Press Meet: Sean McVay Explains Why Saquon Barkley is Having an MVP Year; Defends Matthew Stafford

The season hasn’t been particularly going well for the NFC West teams and the Rams are no exception. In a tightly contested division, the Rams are third, with a 5-6 record, and their form has been unpredictable. After losing last week to the Dolphins, they lost again today to the Eagles 37-20, thanks to a Saquon Barkley special.

Advertisement

The Eagles RB performance impressed even Rams HC Sean McVay, who talked about why the Penn State Alum was able to inflict such damage on them while defending his own QB, Matt Stafford.

McVay, during the post-match press conference, made a case for Barkley winning the MVP honors this season while pointing out his ability to fight and get extra yards.

“He’s getting hard-earned yards and then you give the vertical seam like we did a couple times, and he’s got the explosiveness and long speed and ability to finish and that was what really opened up and blew the game open for him. That’s why he’s had the production that he had and that’s why he’s had arguably an MVP-type season so far.”

Sean explained that their attempt at a more aggressive approach required flawless execution from everyone on the field. However, mistakes by a few players allowed the Eagles’ running back to break through to the second level unchecked—a costly error when facing a talent as special as him.

This lapse enabled him to rack up significant yardage, adding to what is shaping up to be an MVP-caliber season. Barkley rushed for 255 yards on 26 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per carry, and found the end zone twice. He also had four receptions for 47 yards.

McVay defends Stafford

Stafford is the best QB in the modern NFL when it comes to passing from the packet. You give him time and he will deliver. However, today that wasn’t the case. He was hurried and hassled all night even though the Eagles threw only a few blitzes. They pressured him numerous times, sacking him five times.

McVay came to the defense of his quarterback, highlighting the lack of protection he received and the offensive line’s struggles to provide adequate time in the pocket. The Rams head coach described it as a “tough night” for Stafford, emphasizing the need for better support upfront.

Acknowledging the challenge of facing a strong defense, McVay stressed that the struggles weren’t on any single player but a collective issue the entire team must address.

The former Lions QB finished the game with respectable numbers, throwing for 243 yards and 2 TDs, but most of the yardage came when the game was already out of reach.

The Rams HC believes they can bounce back and get out of the rut when they face the Saints on Sunday.