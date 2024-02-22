NFL Draft Expert Ranks Caleb Williams As the Best QB Prospect In the Last 10 Years With Joe Burrow At Third

The upcoming 2024 NFL Draft is highly anticipated as it focuses on a talented group of quarterbacks after a long time. Caleb Williams is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in almost every mock draft although there are several uncertainties about which team would pick him up. Draft expert Joel Klatt agrees with the prediction as he too placed Caleb Williams at the top of his mock draft.

This time around, Joel Klatt didn’t just rank the current prospects, he tackled the job of ranking top quarterbacks entering the league as prospects since 2012. Klatt’s perspective covers the twelve years since the Andrew Luck – Robert Griffin III draft, after which seven quarterbacks secured the No. 1 overall pick. His rankings focus on their potential “as prospects” rather than their journey in the NFL.

Let’s take a look:

Caleb Williams (USC) Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) Joe Burrow (LSU) Drake Maye (North Carolina) Bryce Young (Alabama)

Of the five quarterback prospects ranked by Joel Klatt, three are currently in the league and were the top picks in their respective drafts. With the 2024 NFL Draft approaching, all eyes are on Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The first pick is likely heading to the Chicago Bears if any other team doesn’t make a strategic trade to secure the pick.

In October 2023, an anonymous NFL general manager also had high praises for the USC quarterback, as per ESPN’s Matt Miller. He claimed that Caleb Williams would have been the No. 1 pick even in the 2020 and 2021 NFL Draft ahead of Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. Although the GM praised the two former first picks for their distribution skills, he tagged Caleb as a “game-changer.”

There are many other top quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft like Jayden Daniels from LSU, and Michael Penix Jr. from Washington. Klatt also believes that prospects like J.J. McCarthy from Michigan and Bo Nix from Oregon add depth to the draft’s quarterback talent group.

Veteran NFL Analyst Breaks Down Caleb Williams’ Play to Show He’s Worth The Hype

Caleb Williams is expected to be the next top quarterback in the NFL as he has displayed his impressive skills at USC despite the team’s overall performance. It is indeed his improvisational skills and game-changing abilities that built the hype around him. An NFL veteran recently broke down details about Caleb’s outstanding throwing arm that allows him to make throws from deep areas of the field.

Chase Daniels analyzed Caleb Williams’ 74-yard touchdown pass to Brenden Rice during a game against UCLA on November 18, 2023.

This just shows Caleb’s versatility as he effectively throws precise passes whether in the pocket or on the move. His impressive debut as a true freshman at Oklahoma in 2021 also highlighted his strong leadership and skill set. Another reason why scouts believe his transition to the big league can be smooth.

Caleb certainly has areas where he can improve and potentially that is what the NFL coaches are for. After his 2023 season, Caleb ranked 13th (all-time) in the FBS with 33 sacks. Yes! He doesn’t throw interceptions that often, but fumbles the ball under pressure. Nonetheless, he is worth the risk as he possesses the ability to forge a dynasty.