Tom Brady’s Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan Feels She Is a “Foreigner in Her Own Home” While Trying to Understand Son Jack and Other Gen-Zs

Back when Bridget Moynahan started shooting for “Blue Bloods,” a police procedural drama series, her son Jack, whom she had with NFL star Tom Brady, was just a baby. But cut to 14 seasons later, and Jack is 17 and 6’5” tall.

Seeing her son grow up so quickly, however, isn’t a problem for Bridget. It’s coming to terms with the slang he uses that has been a nightmare for her.

In the “Blue Bloods” star’s latest appearance on the talk show “Sherri,” Bridget confirmed that she has a hard time dealing with Jack and her other kids’ Gen Z slang.

Moynahan shared that she was stunned when she heard her kids use the phrase “that’s disgusting” as a compliment. The actress simply couldn’t understand the logic behind using such a strongly negative word as a flattering remark.

“I have four boys right, because l married a man with three sons. Okay, so four boys and there’s this new saying, ‘this is disgusting’ or ‘that’s disgusting’ as it’s a compliment. It makes no sense to me.”

Hilariously enough, Bridget is not appreciative of this contribution to literature by Gen Z. She noted that after a while, she even started getting disgusted [negative tone] because she was paying for their education, and this is what her kids came home with.

“I know I’m paying good money for education so when they’re coming back… [with this, it’s crazy],” said Moynahan.

Host Sherri, throughout Moynahan’s rant, was ‘relating’ hard because she has Gen Z kids herself. Due to this shared experience, the host summed it up best by noting how the Gen Z language around her makes her feel like an alien in her own house. “You feel like a foreigner in your own house,” said Sherri, to which Bridget agreed wholeheartedly by echoing her sentiment, word for word.

Barring the language issues, the Moynahan household is one happy family.

Tom Brady’s breakup with Bridget Moynahan ultimately benefited both

Back when Brady linked up with Bridget, the two were earmarked by the media as the power couple of the entertainment world. On one side, we had two-time Super Bowl-winning QB Brady, and on the other, we had Moynahan, who had starred in shows and movies like Sex and the City, Coyote Ugly, Serendipity, and The Recruit.

Unfortunately, the relationship was short-lived, as the couple broke up within three years of dating. Luckily, this turned out to be the best for both Brady and Bridget, as they went on to be in the most significant romantic relationships of their lives. While Brady moved on to Gisele, Moynahan had a few flings before tying the knot with businessman Andrew Frankel.

Though Brady is single today, Moynahan is going strong in her marriage as she recently completed her nine-year anniversary with Frankel. She also is the stepmother to his three sons from a previous marriage, along with co-parenting Jack with the former NFL star.