Giants Coaching Search: Joe Schoen’s Ego Holds the Key to John Harbaugh’s Arrival

John Harbaugh made his first concrete move in his coaching job search today, visiting the New York Giants facility for his first in-person meeting. They are one of several teams he is considering, including the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, and Miami Dolphins. However, the Big Apple appears to have a stranglehold on the race for Harbaugh.

In response to the in-person visit news, many Giants beat reporters began to theorize what a potential partnership between Harbaugh and the team would look like. After all, he is one of the best head coaches of this century and will likely demand more resources and spending power than a traditional first-year hire.

Giants insider Ian O’Connor says money will not be an issue between the two sides, but noted that a different concern could emerge. The potential friction point lies in how the general manager and head coach would operate together.

“The face-to-face with Joe Schoen is big… Harbaugh will need to connect with Schoen in person in their upcoming meeting, and there has to be a sense of a potential partnership like the ones Harbaugh had with Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta,” O’Connor argued on X, adding,

“Harbaugh will need his share of personnel power. He’s earned that. And the Giants have to figure out what happens if the coach and Schoen disagree on the fifth pick in the draft.”

They were excellent points to bring up. Schoen has been in the public crosshairs ever since his appearance on the offseason edition of Hard Knocks. It showcased much of what’s gone wrong with him and the Giants’ front office, including the mishandling of Saquon Barkley’s contract and subsequent trade, poor quarterback decisions, and broader organizational struggles.

However, O’Connor believes Schoen’s patterns from this past offseason suggest he would be willing to listen to Harbaugh.

“This is where the drafting of Dart might help the GM. Daboll wanted Dart more than Schoen did, but Joe listened to his coach and moved up to get the QB. If he listened to Daboll, he sure as hell should listen to Harbaugh,” O’Connor pointed out.

The beat reporter later concluded with his overall thoughts on the matter, this time bringing owner John Mara into the fold.

“Schoen-Harbaugh, face to face, could be the difference, along with Mara’s willingness to make the Giants a bit more of a coach-driven franchise, a la Mike Vrabel-Eliot Wolf in New England.”

Money won’t be issue between Giants & John Harbaugh. Reflecting on @RealMichaelKay question (what can blow this for the NYG?) the face-to-face with Joe Schoen is big. All phone contact w/ Schoen & in-person w/ Chris Mara have been positive. But Harbaugh will need to connect with… pic.twitter.com/pIJCB21TkC — Ian O’Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 14, 2026

There’s no doubt that Harbaugh could make an impact with the Giants, especially if he were given the keys to the franchise. This is a historically great team that has been playing professional football since the 1920s. That is to say that the fans, front office, players, and coaches are all eager to return to a familiar form of success.

Former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is meeting today with the New York Giants in what is his first in-person visit to another team’s training facility, per @JordanRaanan and me. Harbaugh is in their building. pic.twitter.com/zArjaPnTjo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2026

But will Harbaugh choose New York as his next coaching destination? That’s the real question. With so many teams lining up for his services, many things could sway him one way or another, making it hard to predict where he’ll land.

The Giants do have some enticing pieces to rebuild with, though. Most importantly, QB Jaxson Dart would be a perfect dual-threat player for Harbaugh to mold, as he did with Lamar Jackson at Baltimore. Furthermore, their defensive line is one of the most threatening in the sport. All it would take is a few key signings on the back end defensively, and NY could be ready to make a playoff run as early as next season.