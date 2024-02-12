5 Famous Personalities Andy Murray Has Poked Fun At In Public Ft. Taylor Swift

Andy Murray is one of the funniest players on the ATP Tour. The Scottish star is very active on social media and keeps posting sarcastic tweets to entertain his followers. Recently, the Super Bowl in the United States was the attracting around the sports fans all over the world, and Andy Murray tuned in too. The British star even posted a funny tweet about Taylor Swift after the event.

Andy Murray jokingly congratulated Taylor Swift on winning the Super Bowl 58. The Pop star, Swift, is currently dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and is often present to watch his games live. Taylor Swift was again in the stands for the Super Bowl and the camera often panned to her during the live telecast. Andy Murray took to twitter to sarcastically tweet about it after the match.

This was not the first occasion when Andy Murray trolled a sports star. The Brit has often engaged in banter with his fellow tennis players on social media, including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

When Andy Murray joked with Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Roger Federer was present at Wimbledon to watch Andy Murray in action in 2023. The Swiss maestro was seen applauding Murray during the match. In his on-court interview after his win, Murray took a sly dig at Federer, and reminded him that he was in Stan Wawrinka’s box the last time he was at the stadium during his Olympics match.

Federer was supporting his fellow Swiss, Wawrinka against Murray. The Brit later welcomed Federer back to the Centre Court in Wimbledon.

Andy Murray’s funny exchange with Nick Kyrgios

Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios have formed an unlikely friendship. The duo went live on Instagram together during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and had some good banter. During the live session, Kyrgios declared Murray is better than the ‘Big Three’ and ‘definitely better than Novak Djokovic’. Later, Andy Murray challenged Nick Kyrgios to go skydiving with him, much to the Australian’s surprise. However, the duo are yet to set a date on this adventure.

When Murray trolled another Swiss, Stan Wawrinka too

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Stan Wawrinka was enjoying his time off with the family. The Swiss star posted a picture of himself with cheese fondue on his Instagram account. Andy Murray commented on the picture and wrote “What’s your address so I can send you a hairbrush?” taking a dig at Wawrinka’s hairstyle. The duo then exchanged banter in the comments section of the post.

Murray had a funny Instagram live session with Rafael Nadal

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal went live on their Instagram accounts. The two of the best players of all time also had some banter to thrill their fans on social media. During the live session, Murray admitted that he played as Rafael Nadal during a video game against Roger Federer. However, the Brit was surprised to see Nadal’s character get tired after the first set. The duo shared a laugh about the same.