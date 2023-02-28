“I Have Been Broke Before” : Pat McAfee is Actually Excited After Getting Sued by Brett Favre

Pat McAfee has been officially served. The struggle between former NFL star QB Brett Favre and the former punter recorded a new milestone recently. McAfee, along with Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and an Auditor, is being sued for defamation by Favre. However, McAfee seems anything but worried about the impending illegal battle that he will be embroiled in.

The lawsuit comes in the immediate aftermath of Favre’s involvement in a welfare fraud scandal. The Mississippi Department of Human Services alleges that Favre used money from the state welfare fund for his and his alma mater’s profit. He is one of the many people who have been named in the lawsuit, although no criminal charges have been levied against any. Favre is still trying to have the case dismissed.

Pat McAfee thinks he is safe amidst Brett Favre’s defamation lawsuit

Pat McAfee revealed the news about him getting served on his show, ‘The Pat McAfee Show’. Though, judging by McAfee and his co-hosts’ reactions, it does not seem like they are all too bothered by this. For McAfee, the biggest headache seems to be the fact that now he has to hire a lawyer. Co-host Tone Digz comments, “The only thing you should be serving on Sundays is the Lord”, sparking applause.

Not just that, but he feels that he should write Favre a hand-written letter, now that he has his address. “I also have Brett’s address now,” he says. “I was thinking about sending him a letter, you know. Writing a handwritten letter. ‘Dear Brett… just what are you doing?'”. McAfee adds that he is pretty excited to see how the lawsuit goes and that he is looking forward to this as a learning opportunity for him.

McAfee believes that he has done nothing wrong while claiming Favre’s allegations are only partly true. Back when the news of him being sued first broke out, he said, “I would like to let everybody know that the quotes that were in that lawsuit are certainly accurate, but there’s one word, I believe, that was said often on this particular program if you were to watch it at all, and that would be ‘allegedly’.”

Brett Favre’s lawyer says McAfee will learn his lesson when he goes bankrupt

While McAfee may be a tad bit relaxed about this entire affair, Favre’s team is not taking their foot off the gas. Favre’s lawyer Eric Herschmann says, “It’s going to cost Pat McAfee millions of dollars. And if it bankrupts him, then he will have learned his lesson about you don’t try to promote yourself by inappropriately and improperly attacking somebody else.”

“When you listen to Pat McAfee, he never read any of the complaints”, he said on the ‘Fearless’ podcast. “He didn’t read the motion to dismiss; he just decided to get on his show and try to get as much attention as he could. And he accuses Brett, so we’re clear, about stealing from the poor in Mississippi.”

It will be interesting to see how these two lawsuits play out in the courts. For now, it seems both sides are heading into this fight as confident as ever. However, one side will have to lose. Which side will it be? Will McAfee be forced to shell out millions? Or will Brett Favre’s lawsuit become another feather in McAfee’s hat?

