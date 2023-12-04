“NFL is Going to Turn Into Flag Football”: Jimmie Ward Didn’t Hold Back While Addressing His Hit Against Russell Wilson That Caused a Penalty

The Houston Texans secured a 22-17 victory over the Denver Broncos in their Week 13 showdown. Jimmie Ward, back after missing three games, with the help of the Texan’s resilient defense sealed the deal for their team, joining rookie CJ Stroud in the spotlight.

Advertisement

It was the Houston safety’s interception that sealed the win against the Broncos with nine seconds remaining on the clock. Ward was quick to deflect praise after the game, attributing the success to the entire defense. He also acknowledged the strategic play and effective pressure that forced Russell Wilson into a crucial mistake.

Moreover, Jimmie Ward criticized the NFL’s perceived softness in decision-making as he reflected on the personal foul penalty he received. The safety defended his hit on Russell Wilson as he felt it was a ‘great hit’ and ‘fair’ in terms of the shoulder impact. He further warned that if the league authorities maintain such a soft stance, the NFL could risk transforming into Flag Football saying, “Sooner or later the NFL is going to turn into flag football.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BigSargeSportz/status/1731492694461997563?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the foul call had no impact on Russell Wilson’s quest for victory. It was indeed a challenging outing for the QB. He ended up with a total of 186 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. His performance even tied for the second-most interceptions in his impressive 12-season career.

Russell Wilson Faces Heat as Rookie CJ Stroud Shines

CJ Stroud had an amazing outing where he led his team to a clear victory. He threw for 274 yards and a touchdown on 16 of 27 passes bringing up his total passing yards this season to 3,540. Stroud also became the first rookie since 1950 to lead the NFL in passing yards at any week’s end.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NflandNbafan2/status/1731422939466055883?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/XxCMOxX69/status/1731423531773186506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redwardsradio/status/1731414195415978126?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans heavily criticized Russell Wilson for being outplayed by rookie CJ Stroud. One fan questioned Wilson’s performance, highlighting the three interceptions that cost the Broncos the game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CodyRoarkNFL/status/1731414420801138886?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MattVerderame/status/1731408491582042185?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kingofdubs/status/1731451213948887351?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The criticism extended to Wilson’s hefty salary, wondering who Broncos fans would blame. Another fan remarked that Derek Stingley’s play essentially retired Wilson’s fake revival. Shockingly, fans believe a rookie like CJ Stroud proved better in the clutch than the seasoned veteran with multiple pro bowls and a Super Bowl win.