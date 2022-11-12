‘Tablet-Breaker’ Tom Brady Wants His Children To Keep Their iPads Away At Night In Order To Avoid Messing Up Their Sleep Schedules

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play at the line against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is a champion athlete. Even he wouldn’t have thought at the initial stage of his career that he will play for so long and will achieve so much at the highest level.

Till now, he has amassed an insane amount of wealth by playing in the NFL. Brady is worth around $250 million at the moment and this number is destined to skyrocket once he starts his broadcasting gig with FOX after retirement.

He is the poster boy of the league, the biggest active superstar in the competition. However, the 2022 season hasn’t really turned out to be a fruitful one for him.

Tom Brady Is Still Going Through a Lot Of Sh*t In His Personal Life

On several occasions, Tom has been seen struggling to make plays this season. In fact, his angry outbursts are off the charts this time around. He has been seen yelling at his mates and was spotted breaking a Microsoft tablet early on in the season.

He literally forced the NFL to issue guidelines about imposing fines if the tabs are broken or mishandled by players during games. In a recent interaction with “Armchair QB,” Tom was asked a question about the ill effects of excess screen time at night and the veteran QB’s response gives us an indication regarding why exactly he is not a huge tablet fan.

“I’m too damn busy. I’ve got too much sh*t going on. We’re trying to ya know, get everything done during the day but you don’t get it done during the day. So, you know what, we all got to learn to deal with that,” Tom answered.

“I wouldn’t tell my children that. I would tell them to put the iPads away and all that. But as a parent, do as I say and not as I do,” Brady added. Clearly, Tom doesn’t like spending too much time staring at phones and iPads, especially at night. However, he simply has no other choice because his schedule is too busy and he has to take care of a lot of things.

All that frustration, combined with the mistakes on the field might be the reason behind Tom’s tablet-hate. Thankfully, Brady struck form in the last game against the Rams and we hope that fans will get to see more of jolly Brady, rather than angry and dejected Brady.

