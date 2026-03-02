NFL Prospect KC Concepcion Garners Massive Praise for His Powerful Words About His Speech Impediment

KC Concepcion is a wide receiver out of Texas A&M who is projected to go in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Many see him as a good player who could start for a team within a few years. However, after his Scouting Combine press conference, many started making fun of his speech impediment, especially those who didn’t know he stutters a lot when talking.

The backlash from some was so strong that it prompted Concepcion to share powerful words online regarding his stuttering. He talked about how he stands with people who have speech impediments and wants to be their role model. “If you have a speech impediment, there is nothing wrong with us. I have had this stutter since I can remember talking. This is a part of me. This is who I am. I cannot control this,” he penned, adding,

“I wanna be a role model for those who may be scared to speak up, who may be afraid and not confident in yourself. I stand with you. This weekend has taught me a lot about myself and people out here in this world. ” Concepcion ended his post with, “#stopthenegativity.”

In reaction to Concepcion’s post, former NFL safety Ryan Clark encouraged the young receiver to keep going and inspire others.

“Man!! Keep going KC Concepcion. Was inspiring to see you at the combine. Love what you represented, how you spoke, and never shrunk. Any goofy with something to say is just that… GOOFY! Blessings young man and can’t wait to see where you end up. Always a fan!” Clark posted on his X account.

They were nice words coming from the 13-year NFL veteran. Ever since retiring in 2014, Clark has become somewhat of a mental health advocate. That’s why it wasn’t surprising to see him react to the negativity Concepcion was receiving.

Another person who shared a supportive message was church pastor Dr. Derwin L. Gray, who retweeted Dov Kleiman’s post about Concepcion. Gray said that he struggled with stuttering growing up as well. But now, he speaks in churches all over the world.

Can someone put in contact with KC Conception. My name is Derwin Gray. I played in the NFL and I too am a stutterer. Despite my stuttering, I’m a pastor of a church and I speak all over the world. KC, I’m proud of you! https://t.co/3E3JqoEULm — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) March 2, 2026

The general public was also quite supportive of Concepcion’s impediment.

“Anyone who makes fun of someone with a disability, including a speech disability, should know there’s likely a special place in hell for you,” one wrote.

“No idea why anyone would make fun of him for it. It’s not his fault,” another pointed out.

“As someone who has a stutter as well, I appreciate him for speaking up,” someone else added.

Anyone who makes fun of someone with a disability, including a speech disability should know there’s likely a special place in hell for you. — TTUvapor‍☠️ (@redraidertech) March 2, 2026

At the end of the day, Concepcion is a football player, and we shouldn’t be focusing on the speech impediment aspect of his personality, which he can’t change or control. We should be talking about his ability on the field and what he could potentially bring to a franchise.

Still, history shows that Lester Hayes fell to the fifth round in the 1977 NFL Draft because of his speech impediment, which made teams view him as “unintelligent.” This most likely won’t happen to Concepcion, as everyone seems to be past that way of thinking nowadays.

It’s also good to see Concepcion standing up for himself, and others coming to his aid as he deals with the negativity.