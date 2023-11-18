NFL Reporter Charissa Thompson Apologizes After Admitting to “Making Up” Sideline Reports; “I Never Lied About Anything”

Charissa Thompson is facing heavy backlash after she admitted to fabricating sideline reports. The Fox Sports commentator said that she would make up quotes from coaches in her reports during sideline broadcasts. earlier in her career. The journalist made this admission in an episode of Barstool Sports’s Pardon My Take podcast, which has since gone viral.

The 41-year-old said on the podcast, “I’ve said this before, and I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again: I would make up the reports sometimes.” She admitted that she did it out of fear of messing up her report: “Because the coach wouldn’t come out at half-time, or it was too late and I didn’t want to screw up the report.”

This statement by Thompson has brought into question her journalistic integrity, while also bringing other sideline reporters under scrutiny. While her colleagues in the industry were quick to condemn her for her remarks, she also ended up on the receiving end of massive social media trolling.

Since yesterday, fans have been tweeting about fake reports, crediting them to Thompson. Following Joe Burrow’s injury, fans had fun with the scandal and tweeted out unverified reports about when he would be returning, and his injury.

Criticisms against Thompson since this admission have been rampant. Be it from fellow journalists or NFL fans. Many fans are also demanding that she be removed from her position. While Charissa Thompson’s professional future stays up in the air, she went on to her Instagram to clarify the situation and to apologize for her remarks.

Charissa Thompson Apologizes, Says She “Chose the Wrong Words”

After facing the backlash caused by her remarks on the podcast, Thompson took to her Instagram stories to issue a detailed apology. The Thursday Night Football host claimed that she never lied in her reporting and was never unethical as a journalist. She attributed her mistake to choosing the “wrong words” and said,

“I chose the wrong words to describe the situation. I’m sorry. I have never lied about anything or been unethical during my time as a sports broadcaster.”

On the podcast, some of what the ‘Calm Down’ podcast co-host said she invented was to the effect of: “We need to stop hurting ourselves”; “We need to be better on third down”; and, “Do a better job of getting off the field.” She further said that she didn’t think any coaches would get mad at her for stating this in her reports. In her apology, Thompson said that she would say all this from her own knowledge and understanding of the game, but never attributed them to a coach. To this effect, she said,

“In the absence of a coach providing any information that could further my report I would use that information that I learned and saw during the first half to create my report…In these instances, I never attributed anything I said to a player or coach.”

The former sideline reporter turned broadcaster might have clarified her words and apologized but it seems that she has done permanent damage to her reputation as a journalist. Furthermore, her remarks have put a negative spotlight on sideline reporters, the role which has long been questioned for its necessity.