NFL Reporter’s Dual Commentary on Tua Tagovailoa’s Weight Gets Chopped Down by Fans

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa has come full circle — from being labeled a chunky, short-sized QB to being in the best shape of his life. The Dolphins QB is ready to open himself to new possibilities and plays that were previously impossible for him. However, his efforts haven’t been appreciated by everyone, including NFL journalist and broadcaster Mike Florio, who couldn’t help but throw shade at the Dolphins’ QB, quite contrary to what he initially said.

Advertisement

Mike Florio has been on Tua’s case for over a year. The NFL journo called him out for being overweight repeatedly, insisting that his weight and size limited his performance, and was even surprised when the Dolphins took him over Justin Herbert. However, it seems Florio cannot just make up his mind, as he recently called Tua out for being too skinny.

During the recent episode of Pro Football Talk, Florio and Chris Simms discussed Tagovailoa’s new look and weight loss. While they asserted that Tua’s previous weight made him a slow and unathletic QB, it allowed him to stay healthy and injury-free. Subsequently, calling him “too skinny”, Florio went on to emphasize that the star QB’s new weight is not ideal.

Florio also insisted that Tua wouldn’t survive the league’s physicality and would succumb to hits, especially if McDaniels designed running plays for him. Fans, therefore, were quick to call out the broadcaster for his targeted animosity toward one individual.

The majority asserted that the opinions of both Florio and Simms lacked credibility, noting that they have had it for Tua since day one, so taking them seriously is out of the question. A few, on the other hand, pointed out that the opinions of the media shouldn’t matter and that the only thing that matters is the Dolphins QB’s performance. All they wish is for Tua to deliver against the winning teams.

Moreover, others stated that Florio has a habit of jumping to conclusions and asserted that Tua will gain the necessary weight as the season progresses. See for yourselves:

They just simply don’t like the guy They are not unbiased and so their opinions matter very little If they at least got the facts right they might have more credibility but yeah… opinions are whatever but when they miss the schematic or injury limitations I can’t take them… — ThatDolphinsRealtor (@ThatFinsRealtor) June 8, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Why does anybody care about what the press says about Tua? Does it have any effect on his performance? None.

The only thing that matters is what he does or doesn’t do on the field. All we should care about are results. Not the excuses, not the ifs or the buts, only the results. — Carlos Royo (@carlosroyo64) June 8, 2024

A fan quipped,

Easy to overcome this, Tua just needs to improve his play against top or playoff teams in Dec and Jan. He needs to win against top competition. He needs to show he’s in charge: injury-free again, chubby, muscular, skinny, whatever he wants.

Until then, he will be taken seriously — RB (@rbernalcohen) June 8, 2024

A user commented,

Florio jumping to conclusions here. I’d bet a lot of $ Tua ends up thicker by week 1 and over the course of the season than he is now. He often puts on weight as the season goes on — Antufa (@NervousNoodle13) June 8, 2024

Someone stated,

I think it’s more they don’t wanna admit they are wrong about Tua.

They trashed the Dolphins for sticking with Tua over Flores and they can’t admit things are better with Tua and McDaniel.

And they keep doubling down, and doubling down again and again. — jason5499 (@jason5499) June 8, 2024

Others said,

Their job is ratings enhancement. They will say almost anything to increase ratings. And controversy sells & drives ratings. I stopped listening to them decades ago. — Bick Whitener (@bickwhitener) June 8, 2024

While media personnel like Florio have been criticizing Tua, the Alabama alum has been busy showcasing his progress in the OTAs.

Tua Tagovailoa’s OTA Update

The slimmed-down Tua is finally attending the OTAs and has left the observers impressed. The QB has missed the better part of the training due to a contract dispute with the team, but Coach McDaniels welcomed his shot-caller with open arms and even complimented him for growing with the system during his limited interaction with receivers.

McDaniels later revealed that they are trying new things with Tua and are putting him out of his comfort zone. But he has risen to the occasion and has been executing the new plays well in training. He has grown every year, which is visible in every throw he has made this year.

Notably, Tua threw an absolute dime to Dolphins’ 7th-round rookie Tahj Washington, and, much to everyone’s surprise, the rookie grabbed the pass and held on to it.

Being a bit chunky or slim doesn’t matter to a QB if he can execute the passes from the pocket perfectly. While his newfound mobility will help him make plays with his feet, adding a new dimension, the question remains if he and the Dolphins can perform when it matters.

He has been surrounded by the best offensive weapons around, along with one of the best offensive minds in Mike McDaniels, yet the Dolphins were unable to win a playoff game. Time is running out for them as the window to win the Super Bowl closes fast.

Miami hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000, and it’s up to Tua Tagovailoa to change that if he wants that $50 million contract extension.