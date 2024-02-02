NFL Rumors Say Bears Might Not Want Justin Fields but Caleb Williams Definitely Doesn’t Wanna Fly to Chicago

The online chatter is filled to the brim with rumors about USC QB Caleb Williams’ future. He recently declared for the 2024 NFL draft, solidifying his status as the frontrunner for the upcoming draft’s No. 1 pick. Fans and analysts alike are now anticipating the unfolding draft drama, eager to discover where Caleb lands.

The Chicago Bears hold the coveted first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after the Panthers lost to the Jaguars in the Season Finale, leading to their 7-10 record. With this losing record and uprising doubts around Bryce Young, the Monsters of the Midway could be eyeing a quarterback, and Caleb Williams might just be the answer for them.

But does Williams really want to start his NFL journey with the Chicago Bears? Well, according to NFL analyst Colin Cowherd, Williams isn’t keen on the Bears. On his show “The Herd“, Cowherd spilled the beans that Williams is more inclined to join the Washington Commanders, his hometown team, as he has spent most of his time living in DC. Colin Cowherd said,

“I think it’s possible that Washington trades up and Chicago allows Washington to trade up because Caleb and his group do not want to go to Chicago. He is from the DC area. The big concern for Caleb Williams is, you have to admit this. Where you land matters, Chicago has never developed a star QB.”

Cowherd suggested that if this is the case, Washington, holding the #2 overall pick, should swap with the Bears to pick Williams as their main quarterback. He also pointed out the Bears’ historical struggle in developing top-notch quarterbacks.

Following Cowherd’s remarks, the NFL community chimed in with their opinions on the ongoing discussions. Social media was split, with some football fans agreeing with Colin, while others dismissed his statements as ‘rubbish’.

Despite ongoing discussions about his future, Caleb Williams hasn’t clearly stated which NFL team he wants to join. Currently, the best guess is the Bears, a strong team with star WR DJ Moore. The Bears had a better season with a 7-10 record compared to Washington’s 4-13. The Bears are improving, and with a QB change, they could become a serious playoff contender, similar to the 2023 Houston Texans, who made it to the Divisional round with rookie QB CJ Stroud.

If Not Caleb Williams, Who Can the Chicago Bears Draft in 2024?

If the Chicago Bears go with Colin Cowherd’s suggestion and let the Washington Commanders pick Caleb Williams, they still have a good option in North Carolina QB Drake Maye. The critics are even thinking Maye could be the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft instead of Williams.

Maye led the North Carolina Tar Heels to an 8-5 record in the 2023 college football season, throwing for 3608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in 12 games. Comparatively, Williams had a similar season at USC with an 8-5 record, throwing for 3633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. Both QBs had a 4000+ passing yards season in 2022. Despite starting for just the last two seasons, Maye has proven his skill with a strong performance. So, if it’s not Williams, Maye looks like a solid choice for the Bears.

Talking about the Bears’ current QB, Justin Fields, he hasn’t dazzled in his three seasons, consistently landing the team in losing records. He hasn’t surpassed five wins in a season, and this year, with 13 starts, he ended with a 5-8 record, throwing for 2562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. Keeping his performances in mind, the Chicago Bears seem determined to switch up their QB, and they’re definitely eyeing a new one in the draft.