NFL Twitter Floods With Derek Carr Memes After Spencer Rattler’s Blockbuster Debut

Aug 13, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints might have just found their baby Jesus within Spencer Rattler. The fans were rattled about the debut of the 24-year-old rookie, pun intended, but he has gone on to prove that he’s as good as Derek Carr as a starter, if not better. Even though the Saints lost to the Buccaneers by a staggering score of 51-27, Rattler showed that he has talents that the team can rely on.

The former South Carolina quarterback finished the game with 243 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, and completing 22 of his 40 passes. Though it wasn’t a star-studded debut, his decent performance has led the fans to go after the sidelined starter, suggesting that his job might be in jeopardy.

Interestingly enough, Carr played all 5 games as a starter. Out of them, he recorded his best number against the Dallas Cowboys with 243 passing yards, which is exactly the stat that Rattler recorded today in his debut.

Thus, fans began outright mocking Carr with a barrage of memes and funny videos. In one video posted on X, a sidelined QB watches his backup excel and starts to worry about his spot on the team. The user was essentially implying that Carr is in the palace, on his way to being snubbed by a rookie.

Derek Carr watching Spencer Rattler play today pic.twitter.com/DY7CC1Rrmd — ☆ (@HeDontMissVj) October 13, 2024

This user shared a video that humorously foreshadowed Carr’s future, depicting him working at a Chipotle restaurant, implying that his NFL career might be nearing its end.

Next, another fan posted a video of popular rapper, NBA Youngboy, who was seen dancing with stacks of dollar bills, attached with the caption, “DEREK CARR SAY GOODBYE”

Lastly, this user delivered the final blow by posting a video of Derek Carr himself, crying after last season’s loss to the Colts, captioned, “Derek Carr watching Spencer Rattler steal his job”

Derek Carr watching Spencer Rattler steal his job pic.twitter.com/Z7hkqrIroa — NFL Memes (@NFLHateMemes) October 13, 2024

It looks like the Saints’ fans are itching to term Rattler as their number 1 quarterback, but the decision will ultimately rest with what the franchise decides when Carr comes back from the injury.

That being said, it’s worth noting an interesting fact that surfaced after Rattler earned the starting gig: his former coach Lincoln Riley now has 5 QBs he’s coached start a game this week.

Riley is the ultimate college head coach

The USC Trojans haven’t won anything significant in the two seasons since Riley arrived in California, but he continues to turn out diamonds from the coal mine. Riley’s biggest milestone came when the team reached the Cotton Bowl final in his debut season in 2022, but they haven’t claimed any major titles since.

Yet, this doesn’t take away from the fact that Riley is a phenomenal coach who has mentored some of the best quarterbacks, many of whom have now made their way to the NFL.

Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears, and Spencer Rattler of the New Orleans Saints all honed their skills under Riley’s guidance.

It will be interesting to see how many more playmakers the USC head coach develops for the big league in the coming years.