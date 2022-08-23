NFL Twitter Gets Fired Up Over Lamar Jackson Being Ranked Higher Than Justin Herbert On the NFL Top 100 List

Every year, the NFL reveals the official top 100 list which is put together by players’ votes. This list always provokes NFL fans as some players are deservedly snubbed over others.

On Sunday evening, the NFL top 100 released their next installment of the list. They revealed the players that were ranked 20-50 by their peers. On this list, a lot of NFL fans found most of the players ranked deservedly so.

The Top 100 Players of 2022 voted on by the players starts tonight! Players 100-51 of the #NFLTop100 will be revealed in 30 minutes on NFL Network!

But, there were also players that were ranked out of position in the eyes of many. An example would be Nick Bosa coming in at rank 25, below Trevon Diggs and many more. This would enrage a few as Nick Bosa is considered a top 3 player at his position.

Another ranking that triggered many was quarterback Lamar Jackson ranked over Justin Herbert. Jackson missed 5 games on the year and did not have the most impressive outing in total.

Justin Herbert continued to take the league by storm in his second year as a starter. He increased his passing yardage and touchdowns along with the team’s wins.

Many fans believe Justin Herbert is comfortably better than Lamar Jackson

In response to the NFL top 100 list being updated, many fans felt that Herbert was snubbed. Herbert came in at #40 on the list while Lamar Jackson came in at #36.

Jackson over Herbert is awful. Herbert is a generational talent and an elite QB. Jackson AVERAGES ONLY 170ypg FOR HIS CAREER. He just led the entire NFL in:

• int’s per game

• fumbles per game

• TO’s per game Herbert is light years ahead of jackson. That’s not debatable. — Jordan | Jay Barbz 🔴⚫️ (@SaucedUpFalco) August 21, 2022

In the scheme of their entire careers, Herbert is yet to win a playoff game while Jackson only has 1 win under his belt. But, this list is dedicated towards only their performance this season.

Herbert put up 5014 yards along with 38 touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 9-8 record. They barely missed the playoffs.

Jackson’s season was shortened due to injury while he managed 2882 yards passing and 16 touchdowns. He added 767 yards on the ground with 2 touchdowns. The Ravens had a 7-5 record with Jackson at the helm.

In the context of this season, it is fair to say Herbert deserved a higher spot than Jackson. However, can both the QBs get the much awaited playoff success this upcoming season?

