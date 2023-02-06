“Will Aaron Rodgers be the First Domino to Fall?” A.J Hawke Can’t Understand Why Every Expert is Assuming That Rodgers Wants to Leave the Packers

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most interesting characters in the NFL. The man is known for not holding back when it comes to expressing exactly what he wants to. However, this habit has also landed him in trouble on several occasions.

Right from bragging about owning Atlas Shrugged, to the infamous vaccine lie, Aaron has done it all. However, he still has a massive following as although many people troll him mercilessly, many also like him for having the non-conforming rebel attitude.

As far as his numbers in the league are concerned, after having two back to back MVP seasons, Rodgers struggled to get going during the 2022 season. He missed star receiver Davante Adams to a massive extent and couldn’t develop a good rapport with the young receivers in the unit.

While he did succeed in guiding his team to an 8-9 season after getting reduced to 4-8, it wasn’t enough to take the Packers to the playoffs. As soon as his season ended, rumors about his future in the competition started spreading like wildfire.

A.J Hawke reckons Aaron Rodgers might actually stay at Green Bay

While many claimed that Rodgers might retire ahead of the 2023 season, a lot of experts opined that he will most probably get traded to some other franchise. Recently, Davante Adams also celebrated in typical Aaron Rodgers style during the Pro Bowl Games which gave an impression that the two stars might re-unit in Las Vegas.

However, as far as Aaron is concerned, he has made it absolutely clear that he needs more time to arrive at a decision and till then, he is keeping all his options open. Discussing about what the future holds for Rodgers, A.J Hawke, on the recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show had a few things to say.

“Who’s the first domino to fall, like Jimmy G, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr,” Hawke said and before Pat could make fun of him for calling Rodgers a domino, Hawke added, “why is everyone on TV just assuming that Aaron is not coming back to Green Bay?”

“When I watch his interviews, everyone is like ‘where are you going to go,‘” A.J said. Pat interjected him by claiming that this is because NFL Insider Adam Schefter said that Aaron Rodgers trade is a ‘real possibility.’

To this, Hawke replied that spotting an alien aircraft is a real possibility, anything can be a real possibility. It will be interesting to see where Aaron finally ends up.

