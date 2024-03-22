Tyreek Hill Sets His Personal Goal Up High For The Upcoming 2024 Season After Failing to Achieve it in 2023

Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins is gearing up for the 2024 NFL season and just like last season, his aim remains unchanged. His goal again is to set a record no other wide receiver has ever achieved in the league. Even though he had his best season, yet he is hungry for more and aims to surpass it in the coming year.

Hill just shared his latest workout on Instagram stories. He posted a bunch of pics and videos, showing off some serious weightlifting and plyometric exercises. Alongside the posts, he also talked about his goals for the upcoming season.

In one of his stories, Tyreek Hill shared a pic of himself lifting weights with the caption “Year 9 loading.” This hints that he’s already gearing up for his ninth season, and it’ll be his third with Miami. In another post, as he prepped for his next workout, he simply wrote “Gratitude.”

But it was the third picture that really grabbed everyone’s eyes. The Miami Dolphins WR was taking a break and quenching his thirst after an intense workout session. He captioned the image with his big goal for the upcoming ninth season, “2k loading”, accompanied by two spiral eyes emojis.

The Cheetah has set his sights on reaching over 2000 receiving yards in the 2024 regular NFL season. No wide receiver has ever hit this mark before. While Cooper Kupp from the Los Angeles Rams did it in 2021, it included both regular and postseason games. If Hill breaks this record, he will be the first to do it solely in the regular season, cementing his place as the league’s top wide receiver.

Tyreek Hill Narrowly Missed His Receiving Yard Goal in the 2023 NFL Season

In the 2023 season, Tyreek Hill was aiming for the same milestone. Moreover, he also came really close to achieving it. Unfortunately, he missed just one game that season, which ended up being a big setback. During Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, he got sidelined due to an ankle injury, causing him to miss a significant chunk of that game. Additionally, because of his injury, he also couldn’t play in the next game against the New York Jets.

Despite missing some action due to injury, Tyreek Hill bounced back in Week 16 and played the rest of the season. However, he fell just short of his 2000+ receiving yards goal, ending the season with 1799 yards. In 16 games, he caught 119 passes and scored 13 touchdowns. He also competed in the NFL Wild Card round against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he made 5 receptions for 62 yards and scored one touchdown, although their team lost 26-7.

Despite falling short of his goal last year, Tyreek Hill still had one of the best seasons, leading the league in receiving yards. At his peak, he is putting in maximum effort to maintain his dominant performances in the league.