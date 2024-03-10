NFL’s Fastest Man Xavier Worthy Has No Intentions of Competing With Usain Bolt; “Not Even Gonna Disrespect Him”

The former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy, has been making waves in the football scene recently. He is now a top prospect for the 2024 NFL draft after impressing everyone with his lightning-fast 40-yard dash time of 4.21 seconds, breaking the NFL Combine record.

After setting his name as the fastest football player, comparisons with Usain Bolt started almost immediately. After all, Worthy did make headlines at the 2024 NFL Combine by breaking Bolt’s 40-yard dash record. But the WR wants nothing to do with this comparison.

In an interview with USA Today Sports, Worthy was questioned about his chances of beating the 37-year-old Jamaican speedster in the 40-yard dash. However, Worthy chose to stay humble and did not challenge the Olympic hero. He stated,

“No. His 40 was in shoes and sweats. There’s no comparison. I’m not even gonna disrespect him.”

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Experience in 2019. As expected, he easily matched the then-combined record of 4.22 seconds despite not being prepared for the race. The race was more of a casual affair, with Bolt simply joining in for the fun, sporting his sweats and sneakers.

Yet, when it comes to the NFL, Xavier Worthy is quite confident in his speed, believing he’s currently the fastest and will remain so. Worthy not only excels in football but also showcases his athletic prowess in track and field during high school. He even clocked a personal-best time of 10.65 seconds in the 100 meters under wind-legal conditions.

Who Was the Previous Record Holder for the 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine?

Xavier Worthy shattered the previous NFL Combine record set by former Cleveland Browns wide receiver John Ross III in 2017. Ross clocked in at 4.22 seconds for the 40-yard dash with a 10-yard split of 1.46 seconds. However, Worthy had his sights set on breaking this record.

On his second attempt, he blazed past Ross, clocking in at 4.21 seconds and reaching a top speed of 24.41 mph, the fastest of any player at this year’s combine. Additionally, Worthy was ahead a whole second from Ross’s 10-yard split, recording 1.45 seconds.

Worthy was confident he wouldn’t clock in slower than 4.25 seconds. True to his prediction, in his first attempt at the 40-yard dash, he recorded exactly that time. Speaking to USA Today Sports, he mentioned,

“When I ran a 4.25 on my first one, I knew I was gonna break it. Because when I was training, I always ran faster on my second 40. So, I knew I was gonna run faster on that second 40.”

Since his impressive Combine results came in, Xavier Worthy has caught the attention of several NFL teams. However, he strongly desires to join the Kansas City Chiefs. He believes his skills would perfectly complement Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Adding to the excitement, Worthy has already received a congratulatory message from Mahomes himself. Could he land with the Chiefs?