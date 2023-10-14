Nick Saban Is Believed To Be Bagging Near To Aaron Rodgers’ $1,000,000 With The Pat McAfee Show

‘The Pat McAfee Show’ is one of the most celebrated sports talk shows to exist. It is not just McAfee who is earning crazy money as it was revealed that Aaron Rodgers is making more than $1,000,000 annually for his appearances. Furthermore, even Nick Saban is expected to be in that neighborhood with his appearances for ‘Nick Saban Thursdays.’

Advertisement

In a piece done by the New York Post, journalist Andrew Marchand revealed that Pat McAfee pays Aaron Rodgers at least a million dollars annually for his regular appearances on the Pat McAfee show. The piece also revealed that Nick Saban is also likely making something similar to Rodgers.

Nick Saban’s Making Big Money for McAfee Segment

Nick Saban, the legendary coach for Alabama football has made regular appearances on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, participating in a weekly segment. However, Nick is reportedly making strides toward a deal with Pat McAfee. The agreement is expected to be lucrative for him in a fashion- similar to Rodgers per Marchand.

Advertisement

Stewart Mandel quoted the article in a tweet that revealed that Saban’s appearance on the podcast is no surprise as he stands close to Aaron Rodgers who is making seven-figure earnings per year from his appearances. Mandel wrote,

“Well, if you’re wondering why Nick Saban agreed to do a weekly segment on McAfee’s show. ‘Rodgers is receiving more than seven figures per year to come on the show each week, according to sources, while Saban is in that vaunted neighborhood.’ “

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/slmandel/status/1712527602743914992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Saban’s insights on the show have been liked and appreciated as they move towards a more concrete arrangement. Evidently, the show’s weekly contribution and interesting insights by football star performers and coaches have made the show a total hit.

Aaron Rodgers Participation in The Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets quarterback is earning over six figures for his appearances on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ annually. Rodgers is currently sitting the season out with his Achilles heel injury. He appears as a part of ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays’ on the podcast becoming one of the staples.

Advertisement

McAfee told the New York Post that he pays Rodgers quite the amount, saying,

“Aaron has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure.”

Aaron Rodgers has played a role in the ascent of ‘The Pat McAfee Show’. His appearances on the show have been marked by memorable moments as well as on-air deliberations. Moreover, his segment about his playing status and the famous ‘Will I play? Or won’t I play?’ saga has gained much interest from his fans.

McAfee spends millions to procure the interviews that have added to the glory of the show. Interestingly, his cut of around $85 million from his deal with ESPN has been utilized in paying to deliver interviews. This paired with the high-spending has added much value to make the show more interesting.