Nik Bonitto Explains to Ryan Clark How He Got the “Baby Feet” Nickname

From “Megatron” to “Cheetah,” the NFL has featured some illustrious nicknames throughout its 105 years of existence. While players such as Dick “Night Train” Lane and Reggie White, also known as the “Minister of Defense,” received some of the most iconic nicknames in NFL history, others were stuck with rather unfortunate labels.

In the case of Denver Broncos outside linebacker, Nik Bonitto, it was the latter. Despite receiving Pro Bowl honors, he has yet to shake the name bestowed on him by his original coaches.

On the latest episode of the Pivot Podcast, former Pittsburgh Steeler, Ryan Clark, along with the rest of the crew, couldn’t help but laugh at the ridiculous nickname. Channing Crowder, in particular, tried to help Bonitto warm up to the idea, crediting “Now you’re a pro bowler, it’s kind of cool to have a little goofiness in your name.”

Due to his unique running style at the time, which he described as “pitter-pattering,” he was dubbed with the moniker “Baby Feet.”

“In little league, all my coaches called me that… Just pitter pattering all the time, so everybody just called me “Baby Feet.”

After being selected with the 64th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Bonitto didn’t see much success, starting in just five games throughout his first two seasons. After being forced to bide his time, Bonitto is grateful to have finally been able to showcase his talents.

“I always felt like I was a guy who could play in this league, and I always had little flashes whenever I would get in. But I feel like this year, finally getting the opportunity to start and get more snaps as the season went on showed everything that I knew to be true and everything I worked for.”

Bonitto was right to trust his talents. Snagging an interception and forcing two fumbles throughout the regular season, the Oklahoma product 13.5 sacks en route to his first-ever Pro Bowl nomination. As a result of his efforts, he received a much more favorable title, All-Pro.

The three-year Bronco has put himself in line for a contract extension after compiling 24 QB hits and changing his number this past offseason. Bonitto’s emergence as a legitimate talent fit the theme of what proved to be a turnaround season for the Denver defense this year.

After finishing 27th overall in points allowed in 2023, the Broncos finished the 2024 regular season having allowed just 311 points, the third-fewest in the league.

Bonitto will look to build upon his breakout season in 2025 as the Broncos turn their attention towards Bo Nix’s sophomore year.