Cowboys Legend Predicts Dak Prescott to Sign the Richest NFL Deal With America’s Team

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys faced early struggles under McCarthy and new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Despite wins, the offense lagged behind the stellar defense. However, things clicked by the sixth week. Prescott and the offense synced up, showcasing improved understanding and comfort in executing plays.

Prescott’s name in the MVP race has emerged for a while now, and even a franchise legend predicted that a record-breaking deal could be in line for him. Hall of Famer Drew Pearson asserted to TMZ Sports that the quarterback’s upcoming deal will probably be the biggest in NFL history while discussing Dak Prescott’s future with the team.

The Hall of Famer confidently stated in an interview that Jerry Jones won’t let the star quarterback leave Dallas after this season.

“Dak ain’t going anywhere, OK? Jerry Jones is not going to let Dak Prescott go away. He’s everything we want in a Dallas Cowboys quarterback.” Said Drew Pearson. “He’s going to end up being the highest-paid player probably in NFL history,” Pearson added. “Because Jerry Jones is not going to let Dak Prescott go. We are going to sign Dak Prescott and he’ll be a Cowboy for life.”

Dak Prescott has showcased some of his best performances this season. Especially the three-touchdown victory against the Seattle Seahawks. His outstanding form earned him the title of NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November. Recently, the star QB even extended his streak of two or more touchdowns to six consecutive games, setting a Cowboys record with 20 TDs in a six-game span since 1970.

Dak Prescott Fuels Cowboys’ Home Win Streak

The Dallas Cowboys secured their 14th consecutive victory at AT&T Stadium after a 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. This remarkable streak not only stands as the longest active one in the NFL but also the second-longest in the Cowboys’ storied history.

Notably, the franchise’s record stands at 18 consecutive home wins, which was achieved from 1979 to 1981. It is safe to say that the Cowboys won’t have the chance to break this franchise record this season with only two home games remaining.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott has demonstrated exceptional performance, bouncing back after a challenging start to the season. Prescott’s prowess is evident with 3,234 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions over the course of this season. Despite facing 26 sacks, he maintains a solid QB rating of 108.3.

He has really elevated the Cowboys’ hopes for the conference championship, with a touchdown percentage that stands at 6.3% and an interception rate of a mere 1.5%. He boasts a completion rate of 70.1%, connecting on 288 of his 411 attempted throws.

This has been a season to remember for several quarterbacks around the league. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, and Chargers QB Justin Herbert have already inked massive deals with their respective teams. So, it’s highly likely for the Cowboys QB to sign a similar deal with the team. However, it’s worth noting that Prescott’s cap number will be enormous in 2024, which could lead to several issues in contract restructuring.