Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Josh Allen All Set to Overtake Cam Newton’s Historic NFL Record

Cam Newton and Josh Allen are two of the greatest dual-threat QBs of their generation. The former paved the way for athletic quarterbacks to become a bigger part of the NFL, while the latter has thrived in the landscape built before him. And now, Allen has the chance to set a new record currently held by his predecessor.

Advertisement

According to Adam Schefter, Allen and Newton have both recorded 45 career games with a passing and rushing TD.

And if the Buffalo Bills QB pulls it off one more time tonight against the New England Patriots, he’ll own the record for the most such games in NFL history. It’s an incredible milestone he looks destined to reach soon.

How likely is this to happen tonight? Well, according to the numbers, fairly likely. In his career, Allen averages 1.76 passing TDs per game and .75 rushing TDs per game. So, the odds are in his favor.

Bills QB Josh Allen has 45 career games with both a passing TD and a rushing TD, tied with Cam Newton for the most in NFL history. Facing the Patriots on Sunday night, Allen would surpass Newton if he does it again. pic.twitter.com/vzPgEhtpDI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2025

However, now that Allen is inching closer to Newton and his records, fans are beginning to make sense of why the former Carolina Panther is so critical of the Bills’ star.

For example, back in May, Newton pointed out that Allen isn’t privy to the same criticism that Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes receive. He later added that the 2024 MVP needs a Super Bowl run this season to continue being taken seriously.

“@CameronNewton that’s why you hate on him every chance you get,” one fan argued. “Get ready for that ‘Allen is overrated’ Cam Newton segment,” another predicted.

Get ready for that “Allen is overrated” Cam Newton segment — Unbiased (@Myopinionstands) October 5, 2025

Others pointed out that Allen is, in fact, the best dual-threat QB of this generation.

“Josh Allen will officially be the best dual-threat QB of all time after tonight,” a Bills fan commented.

“Allen is easily the best dual-threat quarterback of this generation. Needs a Super Bowl win to solidify that statement, though,” another chimed in.

It’s a hard notion to dispute, although many Baltimore Ravens fans would argue that Lamar is the better of the two. At the end of the day, though, you really can’t go wrong with either.

Allen and Lamar do have one thing in common: playoff struggles. Neither can seem to get over the hump and reach their first-ever Super Bowl. Allen has lost four straight contests to Mahomes in the postseason. Meanwhile, Lamar is a career 3-5 on the big stage.

Funny enough, it’s something that Newton also struggled with in his career. Despite making a Super Bowl with the 15-1 Panthers back in 2016, he still had a career 3-4 record in the playoffs. Not only that, but he lost the Big Game and was stymied from getting his rhythm throughout.

All in all, it goes to show that winning a Super Bowl is hard. Heck, even making one is no easy feat. But one has to think that this is Allen’s best shot. The Bills look unstoppable, and Mahomes and the KC Chiefs look vulnerable, for once. If it doesn’t happen this year for Allen, one has to wonder if it ever will.