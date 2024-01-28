HomeSearch

Niners News: Deebo Samuel Isn’t Keen on “Protecting Nothing” Despite the Deep Shoulder Bruise He Sustained vs Packers

Jan 14, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs onto the field before a wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the 49ers’ biggest weapon is back and he’s ready to put it all on the line. After sitting out the game against the Packers due to a shoulder injury, Deebo Samuel has been activated on the roster for the NFC Championship game. This news has even caused the point spread to move, with San Francisco being favored by 7.5 points now, moving up from 7. But will he be playing more cautiously? Absolutely not.

The Wide receiver is good to go for Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, after suffering a “bruised shoulder” during the Packers matchup. Fortunately, the 49ers were victorious anyway. When Samuel was asked about protecting himself physically, his reply was prompt and self-assured, “I ain’t protecting nothing,” he said. He called his injury a “deep bruise or whatever“, and expressed gratitude at it not being a more serious injury, like what he suffered during the Browns game.

San Francisco has been in touching distance of a SuperBowl appearance for the past four years, with this being the 49ers’ third consecutive season making it to the conference championship, and Samuel’s fourth time taking this stage. Last appearing in the Super Bowl and falling short against the Chiefs in 2019, things are at a fever pitch for Sanfran. So, of course, Samuels is ready to risk it all. He said,

“A game like this, got to put everything on the line. We’ve been here four out of the last five years. Three years, we fell short, and then one year, we fell short in the Super Bowl. It’s kind of like, what is it gonna take? I feel like we’ve got all the things that we need in this building. … It’s all hands on deck, and we know what’s at stake.”

The last time the 49ers faced the Lions was in 2021 when Samuel led San Francisco with nine receptions for 189 yards and one receiving touchdown. While the Niners are the favorites to win against the Lions, Detroit is likely not to make it easy for them. But one thing’s for sure, both teams are ready to do whatever it takes to get that win.

Deebo Samuel to Return Kickoffs?

Will the 49ers have Deebo Samuel play more than his normal position? According to HC Kyle Shanahan, he might return kickoffs during the game. Before acknowledging that Samuel “might” return kicks, Shanahan said of how they’re going to utilize Samuel, “I don’t know. We haven’t thought about that yet.

Shanahan said Deebo will have no sort of limitation, and that he risks no further damage to his shoulder if he plays. However, the pain was bad enough for Samuel during the Packers matchup that he left and couldn’t return. While he is adamant about not trying to protect himself, that might not be the best decision. If the 49ers lose him now and make it to the Super Bowl, there will be no Samuel to push them over that tiny edge.

