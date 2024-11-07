“No, C’mon Man”: Injured Patrick Mahomes Ignored Andy Reid’s Concern Before Driving The Chiefs to an OT Win

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after the Chiefs scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Even injury cannot stop Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback had an injury scare during the team’s OT win over the Buccaneers. But he wasn’t ready to leave the game.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter when Mahomes executed a shot-put style touchdown pass to running back Samaje Perine from 7 yards out. As he planted to throw, the QB stepped awkwardly, causing his left ankle to roll on the wet field at Arrowhead Stadium, resulting in noticeable discomfort.

Footage from the game showed that despite Andy Reid offering to take him out of the game after the injury, Mahomes was firmly against it. From the video, Reid can be heard saying, “Want me to take you out?,” with Mahomes emphatically saying, “No, no c’mon man.”

Despite the injury, Mahomes demonstrated resilience by not missing any snaps during the game. After being briefly assisted off the field, he returned to lead the Chiefs’ game-winning drive in overtime, showing his ability to perform under pressure.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that there would be no limitations placed on Mahomes during practice sessions, indicating confidence in his ability to manage the injury effectively.

Mahomes himself noted that he had taken immediate steps for post-game recovery, including treatment for swelling and mobility exercises.

As of now, he is expected to be ready for Sunday’s game against Denver, maintaining a positive outlook on his condition23.