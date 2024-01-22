Kelce Brothers vs. Manning Brothers Height Comparison: Are Travis & Jason Kelce Taller Than the Iconic Eli & Peyton Manning?

The National Football League is home to numerous sibling athletes. However, iconic pairs like the Manning brothers and the Kelce brothers rule the spotlight like no other. They already have seven Super Bowl rings between them, and Travis Kelce is currently on a dominant run to add another one. Nevertheless, you may be familiar with their endless accolades, but do you know how they fare against each other in terms of height?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has come a long way since his stint with the Cincinnati Bearcats. Initially aspiring to become a quarterback, fate nudged him in another direction, eventually getting drafted by the franchise he would go on to win two Super Bowls with. The nine-time Pro Bowler stands at a towering 6 feet and 5 inches. So, it’s not shocking that the Swifties are smitten with the NFL star. Travis and his team qualified for the NFC championship this Sunday after beating the Buffalo Bills on their home turf.

The elder Kelce, Jason, has recently announced his retirement from the league after a 13-year run with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has a Super Bowl ring and has also achieved First-team All-Pro honors six times, a feat accomplished by only four other centers in league history.

Not so surprisingly, they all have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, so it’s fair to say it’s only a matter of time for Jason. In terms of height, he is two inches shorter than his brother, at six feet and three inches. However, he is 45 lbs heavier than his brother, at 295 pounds.

Are Eli and Peyton Manning Taller Than Travis and Jason Kelce?

The ex-Giants QB, Eli Manning, has not only two Super Bowl rings to his name but also two Super Bowl MVP honors. He remained loyal to the franchise for 16 straight years until age caught up to him.

After starting only 4 games in the 2019 season, Eli decided to hang his cleats; however, he still has some football left in him as he constantly reacts to prime-time games alongside his elder brother. Eli Manning stands at 6 feet and 5 inches tall, exactly the same height as Travis Kelce.

Last but not the least — the Sheriff — Peyton Manning, who has etched his name in the football history books. He has two Super Bowl rings under his belt, along with five NFL MVP awards — the league’s best. The uncle to Arch Manning and the host of the ‘ManningCast’ has a towering height of 6 feet and five inches. Nevertheless, he and Eli are 20 lbs and 32 lbs lighter than Travis Kelce.

We would have a clear winner if it wasn’t a tie among the three. Jason is the short one in the group, but he made up for those two missing inches with consistency and wholesomeness. However, if we combine the brothers, the Manning brothers take home the win.