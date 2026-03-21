Jayden Daniels Details QB Relationship With Joe Burrow Ahead of Fanatics Flag Football Classic

With the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic set to bring together current NFL stars, former players, and athletes from other sports, one of the more intriguing subplots isn’t just the competition—it’s the dynamic between quarterbacks who are usually on opposite sidelines.

Advertisement

Ahead of Saturday’s showcase, Jayden Daniels opened up about what it’s like sharing the field with peers like Joe Burrow in a setting that’s far more relaxed than a typical NFL Sunday.

Daniels admitted he isn’t entirely sure what to expect from the matchup, especially with the unique format and the mixed rosters. He acknowledged that his team may be at a disadvantage in terms of experience and familiarity with the format, but emphasized that the approach remains competitive.

“I’m not entirely sure what to expect from Saturday, you know, getting on the field with the five guys. I know they’re going to have a big advantage against us. I have a lot of respect for their athleticism and their knowledge of the game,” Daniels said. “But we’re just getting into the swing of things and guys are taking it seriously. We want to win. My opinion is if you’re going to do it, go out and give it your all.”

That competitive edge, Daniels said, is what separates the event from a simple exhibition. Despite the lighthearted atmosphere, players are still wired to compete.

“If you don’t want to do it, then you just shouldn’t be out there. So we’re going to go out and try to win.”

Beyond the on-field strategy, Daniels also spoke about the off-field relationships that make events like this different from the NFL grind. Sharing a locker room and preparation space with quarterbacks he usually studies as opponents has offered a rare chance to see their routines up close.

“Me and Joe always had a good relationship. It’s always fun, just a different atmosphere, different places. You get to go out there and see how somebody prepares.”

That behind-the-scenes exposure is something players rarely get during the season, when teams are guarded about routines and game plans. Daniels noted that simply being around other quarterbacks in a collaborative environment provides a new level of mutual respect and insight into their process.

The exhibition also carries a broader theme of national pride and camaraderie. Daniels referenced the “Team USA” energy backstage, highlighting how the event blends competition with a shared identity, even among players who normally spend Sundays trying to outplay one another.