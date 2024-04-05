Pat McAfee Calls Out NFL Veteran for Farting on Live TV and Not Owning Up to It

During a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show featuring ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, things took an unexpected turn when a mysterious noise interrupted their lively conversation. In all fairness, that mysterious noise actually sounded like a fart. But simultaneously, it also resembled the sound of windshield wipers, which is very likely since Orlovsky joined the interview right from his car. Yet, the crew of the show was convinced that it was a fart.

“Dan! Dan!” McAfee intervened amidst the uproarious laughter from everyone in the crew. “Another farting Dan Orlovsky situation just took place,” the former punter quipped. Orlovsky, on the other hand, tried to resume his conversation, as his initial reaction was that of a confused person. However, McAfee and co. couldn’t contain their amusement and interrupted him again.

“Your butt was talking,” Pat McAfee added amidst Orlovsky’s apparent confusion over the sudden uproar. He was visibly perplexed as he attempted to grasp the situation. Moreover, the former Colts man had to explain the situation multiple times before he caught on.

“I did not fart,” Orlovsky protested once he finally understood the accusation. “That’s two times now, Dan. This is the Orlovsky thing,” McAfee fired back with a hint of amusement. This incident quickly made Dan Orlovsky a viral sensation on social media, bringing in laughter from viewers across various platforms.

For those familiar with Orlovsky’s antics, it was just another chapter in his eccentric persona. Whether it’s sniffing Molly Qerim’s shoes or displaying questionable hygiene habits, the former quarterback’s penchant for the peculiar never fails to entertain.

Before Pat McAfee’s show, Dan Orlovsky Once Possibly Farted on TV During Bills-Titans Game

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Dan Orlovsky has been embroiled in a fart-related controversy since joining ESPN. As Pat McAfee also recalled, the former NFL quarterback faced a similar incident on Monday Night Countdown back in 2022.

Dan appeared to mute his microphone to sneeze, only for it to be followed by a suspicious noise, which Orlovsky insisted at the time originated from his mouth.

Notably, determining what exactly happened with absolute certainty is challenging since the camera abruptly shifted to the Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, right at that moment.

Once the camera panned to the booth, every analyst in the room wore a solemn expression. Subsequently, the Monday Night Football analyst later made a hilarious tweet addressing the incident, which read, “Shoulda never tried to blue cheese… [shrugging emoji]“