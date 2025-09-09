“J.J. McCarthy Reminds Me of Baker Mayfield”: Colin Cowherd Assesses Michigan Alum’s NFL Debut Against the Bears

The Minnesota Vikings opened their season with a dramatic 27–24 win over the Chicago Bears, but it wasn’t the victory that grabbed headlines. What turned heads instead was the way quarterback J.J. McCarthy, finally making his long-awaited NFL debut after a year on the sidelines, engineered a stunning fourth-quarter comeback. The three quarters before that were rocky at best.

McCarthy, who missed his rookie year with a torn meniscus, looked overwhelmed for much of the night at Soldier Field. At halftime, the Vikings had managed just 80 yards to Chicago’s 172, and in the third quarter, a disastrous interception returned 74 yards by Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright stretched the deficit to 11 points.

For most debutants, this would have been the end of the story. But McCarthy flipped the script by delivering three consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, two through the air and one with his legs, to seal the comeback. And while McCarthy’s performance rightly drew praise from all corners of the NFL, it was FS1 analyst Colin Cowherd who had an interesting take on the Vikings star’s performance.

Speaking on his podcast, the analyst admitted that McCarthy’s night reminded him of a familiar NFL sight: “J.J. McCarthy reminds me of Baker Mayfield… when he gets confidence and he gets rolling, he’s got some zip on the ball.”

Cowherd, however, didn’t sugarcoat the struggles the second-year QB faced. “McCarthy… looked as bad as any quarterback I saw this weekend in the first two and a half quarters… I’m not sure I’ve seen a quarterback that looks more overwhelmed,” he said.

But the turnaround in the final quarter by the Michigan alum was undeniable, so Cowherd raved about the composure and efficiency that defined the comeback. “In the fourth quarter, six of eight, 149.5 passer rating, 101 yards, three touchdowns. He deserved comeback player of the week from first quarter to fourth,” the veteran journalist argued.

What helped, according to Cowherd, was the Vikings’ overall offensive structure. “That run game really helped kind of set the tone for Minnesota… then he hits a couple of passes. He’s feeling it,” the podcaster said.

He also added that the presence of a coaching staff led by Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whom Cowherd called “the best coaching staff in the league,” only strengthened McCarthy’s safety net.

McCarthy etched his name in the record books too, becoming the first rookie since Cam Newton in 2011 with two passing scores and a rushing TD in his debut.